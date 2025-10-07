Safelift celebrates multimillion pound contract

Aberdeenshire engineering firm Safelift Offshore has secured the largest contract in its history.

This contract worth over four million pounds is a landmark win that signals both the scale of its ambitions and the strength of its growing role within the global energy transition.

The multimillion-pound agreement with TenneT Offshore will see Safelift Offshore design and deliver manual handling and lifting equipment packages for two major offshore wind substation projects in Europe. It marks a breakthrough moment for the business, which has traditionally been rooted in oil and gas but is increasingly establishing itself as a trusted partner within the renewables market.

Leading the company through this next chapter is Managing Director Steven Simpson, who was appointed in 2023. Steven has been instrumental in driving Safelift’s growth strategy, focusing on expanding its renewables portfolio, strengthening international partnerships, and ensuring the company remains at the forefront of engineering solutions for complex offshore projects.

“Securing the largest contract in our history is a clear signal of how far Safelift has come — and where we’re going,” said Managing Director Steven Simpson. “It reflects our readiness to support the energy transition, combining decades of engineering experience with a growing global client base and deep technical procurement expertise. We’re proud to be recognised as trusted experts in delivering safe, innovative solutions for the energy sector.”

Founded in 1994 by draughtsman and engineer Peter Innes, Safelift began life in a small Dyce workshop, developing equipment designed to make challenging offshore environments safer and more efficient. Over the past three decades the company has grown steadily, moving to larger premises in Kemnay in 2019 and building a reputation for innovation, reliability and quality. Its portfolio now spans everything from baskets, trolleys and cranes to bespoke, custom-built solutions for specialist applications including ATEX equipment . The company’s project team works closely with alliance partners, sourcing and supplying equipment from approved manufacturers.

This long-standing expertise in oil and gas provided a strong foundation for the pivot into renewables. Offshore wind in particular, presents many of the same logistical challenges as traditional offshore operations – handling heavy loads in confined spaces, meeting the highest safety standards, and ensuring durability in harsh marine conditions. Safelift’s experience has allowed it to bridge the gap between sectors, providing equipment designed not just to meet legislative requirements, but to exceed them.

The company’s ability to scale up for larger projects has been boosted by more than £1 million of investment in its Aberdeenshire headquarters over the past year. Central to this is a state-of-the-art fabrication facility, supported in part by grant funding from the Energy Transition Zone (ETZ). The facility has been purpose-built to support renewables projects, providing increased floorspace, customised layouts, and enhanced working conditions. The investment means Safelift can handle bigger pieces of equipment, frames and container solutions, while also creating additional storage capacity to support growing project demand.

The record-breaking contract comes at a time of wider growth for the company. Safelift now employs a team of 36 people, including those working in its sister division, Safetrade , which supplies handling equipment for onshore industries. The business has grown the project team adding two new members in recent months drawing on years of experience in the industry. Beyond its North-east base, Safelift has built an international client base in the Middle East, Africa and South East Asia and targeting further overseas growth in 2026 and beyond.

The company is already seeing momentum build in international renewables with significant opportunities on the horizon as the sector scales up globally. At the same time, Safelift remains deeply connected to its local community. The company maintains strong supply chain relationships across Aberdeenshire and supports young people into industry through its partnership with Developing the Young Workforce (DYW). Links with local schools and training providers help to promote careers in engineering, ensuring the next generation has the opportunity to develop skills in a sector that is evolving rapidly. For Safelift, the latest contract win is more than just a commercial success. It represents recognition of three decades of engineering expertise, adaptability and investment in both people and infrastructure.

As the global energy landscape continues to shift towards renewables, the firm is well-placed to contribute solutions that prioritise safety, quality and performance. The company’s leaders believe this milestone moment is only the beginning, with further opportunities on the horizon as offshore wind expands and the demand for innovative handling solutions increases.