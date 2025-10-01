Miliband to send ‘frackers packing’ in total ban vow 

Fracking, carbon capture and storage (CCS), and of course – Reform. Energy Secretary Ed Miliband’s Labour conference speech was a concoction of pitching his vision for the UK energy mix and foreshadowing a future landscape under a Reform government.

A key feature of this rhetoric? Attacking Reform on its flagship policy to enable fracking in the UK, primarily in Lancashire.

Miliband told the conference: “Fracking will not take a penny off bills, it will not create long-term sustainable jobs, it will trash our climate commitments.

“The good news is that communities have fought back and won this fight before and will do so again,” he added before throwing jabs at the Conservatives who tried to overturn the ban during the Liz Truss premiership.

“Friends, we sent those frackers packing. I say: let’s ban fracking and vow to send this bunch of frackers packing too,” he added.

Miliband issues ‘frack off’ warning – Reform councils agree

The practice of extracting oil and gas from deep underground has taken centre stage in the energy debate as Reform, who has a healthy lead in opinion polls, has placed it at the heart of its plans.

However, its own councillors have diverged from this messaging, especially at Lancashire County Council.

Lancashire County Council cabinet member for rural affairs, environment and communities Josh Roberts previously said: “Fracking has its place but not everywhere in Lancashire.”

Pinning the issue on geology, he explained that the shale under the peat is “so porous and unstable it brings a real risk, such as subsidence and water contamination.”

The announcement has received early praise from industry, including the UK sustainable investment and finance association (UKSIF).

UKSIF chief executive James Alexander, UKSIF CEO, said: “We welcome the government’s decision to announce a comprehensive ban on fracking, following a decade of failed attempts to launch this ailing industry.

“Geological, regulatory, and reputational hurdles mean speculative financing for new projects would be fraught with risk and uncertainty. Investment in our rapidly growing clean energy sector is a far more attractive prospect, as it offers the potential of long-term returns in a proven industry,” he added.

Early election battle lines drawn

The tirade on Reform was not isolated to the energy secretary’s speech, with Prime Minister Kier Starmer committing lengthy periods of time denouncing Reform’s plans – a clear acknowledgement of who they will be battling in the next election.

The conference heard that Reform is importing US culture wars that would “betray every young person in the country and every person yet to be born” before hearing claims “they’re the investment crushing, job destroying, climate denying, bill raising, poverty driving, bunch of ideological extremists.”

Elsewhere, Miliband backed further measures aimed to protect offshore workers who are “left in no man’s land with no guarantee of minimum wage”.

The fair work charter principle he aims to put into law will “guarantee fair pay and rights at work.”

He also heralded investments across hydrogen, CCS and offshore wind.