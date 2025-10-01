Starmer reiterates cheaper energy promise as bills rise by 2%

Prime Minister Keir Starmer has again insisted that bills will be £300 cheaper under Labour’s existing energy policies, as energy bills rose by 2% under the latest price cap.

This was a promise he made before the election last summer, pledging that a Labour government would tackle the root causes of the cost-of-living crisis and lower energy bills.

Starmer pledged to keep that promise on Wednesday, saying: “It’s a really important promise, and already what we’re doing is bringing the bills down.”

The latest energy price cap came into force on Wednesday, meaning the price for electricity and gas per household is expected to increase by 2% to £1,755 per year.

While there is division among politicians, with right-wing parties such as Reform claiming that subsidies are driving energy bills higher, Climate Change Committee data actually suggests the price of gas is driving price increases. Regardless, Reform has claimed that if it wins at the next general election, it will scrap net-zero funding.

The Climate Change Committee found that the average system cost of decarbonised electricity production in 2035 will be between £55 per megawatt-hour (MWh) and £73/MWh, depending on whether hydrogen is included. That compares with an average wholesale electricity price of approximately £127/MWh in 2023.

Climate Group director of energy Sam Kimmins said: “UK energy bills remain sky high for a reason – our dependence on imported gas. If you took renewables out of the energy mix, they’d be even higher.

“But the UK needs to invest in its grid. Built for the 20th century, it’s simply not fit to cope with the modern demands of AI and electrification. If we don’t, we’ll be stuck with some of the world’s highest energy bills – for the long haul.”

Kimmins added that “powering the UK with renewables could cut total system costs by around 50% by 2035, compared with a gas-based system”. A smarter grid, advanced storage and increased energy efficiency could all form part of a decarbonised energy system.

“The faster we move there, the faster consumer prices will begin to fall,” said Kimmins.

‘Ticket to energy security’

Energy secretary Ed Miliband is expected to unveil a ban on fracking for natural gas in a speech at today’s Labour Party Conference in Liverpool.

The Green Alliance has also blamed the latest electricity price increases on the cost of fossil fuels, also emphasising that the price of electricity is set by gas, the most expensive fuel. The organisation attributes rising prices under a higher price cap to the energy crisis following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Green Alliance senior policy adviser Stuart Dossett said: “Renewable energy is our ticket to energy security. Energy bills are too high because electricity prices are set by the most expensive fuel – which is gas.

“The wholesale cost of gas and electricity under the price cap is over £400 more than in March 2021. That’s mainly because the price of gas spiked when Russia invaded Ukraine and it has begun to fall, but not to pre-crisis levels.”

Dosset said that the UK is the “most attractive market for energy investment in Europe, after France”, and that investors commit nearly twice as much to clean energy than fossil fuels in 2024.

“Every clean power project that gets built in the UK reduces our dependence on oil and gas,” he said.

“We need to build more renewables to provide stable prices, and bills contribute to that.”

Energy charity ALIenergy chief executive Lynda Mitchell called for targeted social energy tariffs to curb fuel poverty, following the price cap increase, which the charity said is at “record levels”.

“On a daily basis, we assist people who have to make the terrible choice between eating and heating their homes, and with winter on the way and the energy price cap having increased yet again, this issue must be addressed by the UK government,” she said.

ALIenergy called on the UK government to introduce a social tariff for consumers in Scotland ahead of the 2% rise in the energy price cap.

In Scotland alone, fuel poverty rose to 34% in 2023 – up from 31% in 2022. The annual rise to households represents about £35 per household compared with last year.

The Energy Social Tariff Bill was introduced as a private member’s bill by Labour MP Polly Billington in July, who demanded a requirement for energy companies to provide social energy tariffs for low-income customers.

“To address this, we are calling for the UK government to support a social energy tariff, to aid the most vulnerable in our society and pull people out of fuel poverty.”