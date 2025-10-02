Kemi Badenoch has said she would rip up the rule book for net zero if the Conservatives came to power at the next general election.

The Tory leader has vowed to scrap the Climate Change Act, which was brought in by the UK government in 2008 to set legally binding emissions-reduction targets.

Badenoch said her party wanted to leave “a cleaner environment for our children”.

However, she argued: “Labour’s laws tied us in red tape, loaded us with costs, and did nothing to cut global emissions.

“Previous Conservative governments tried to make Labour’s climate laws work – they don’t.

“Under my leadership we will scrap those failed targets. Our priority now is growth, cheaper energy, and protecting the natural landscapes we all love.”

Politicians and industry leaders have warned that getting rid of the key plank of UK legislation would threaten vital investment in the country’s economy.

All-Party Parliamentary Group on Climate Change chair Luke Murphy MP said: “Scrapping the Climate Change Act while claiming to believe in climate change is like admitting gravity exists, then throwing away your parachute. Belief without action isn’t belief, it’s denial in disguise.”

Murphy said the climate act “gives investors the certainty they need”, while supporting jobs and billions of pounds of investment in the UK economy.

“The Conservative Party wants to pull the rug from under a sector that provides nearly a million jobs and over £80 billion of value to the economy,” he added.

He warned that repealing the act would “hand future governments a blank cheque for inaction”, and that households would pay the price through “higher bills, a shrinking economy, and greater climate costs”.

In addition, he warned that the legacy to the country’s younger people would be threatened by the risk to climate stability.

The UK Sustainable Investment and Finance Association’s (UKSIF) chief executive James Alexander said ripping up the legislation would “send damaging signals to markets”, jeopardising jobs and long-term energy security.

“We cannot afford to jeopardise our long-term prosperity and resilience by dismantling this landmark law,” he said.

‘Political football’

Energy sector trade body Energy UK’s chief executive Dhara Vyas said the Climate Change Act is the “legal bedrock that underpins billions of pounds of international investment in the UK”.

She added in a post on social media platform LinkedIn that the legal framework is one thing that its members, divided across the fossil fuel and renewables industries, do not disagree on.

The “enduring legal framework gives investors confidence, is politically neutral in its origins and intent and ensures independent advice for government”, Vyas wrote.

In a statement, the boss of Energy UK said that net zero goals are being treated as a “political football”.

“The energy sector supports 1 in every 25 jobs in the UK and last year alone almost £24 billion was invested in the sector,” Vyas said. “Treating the Climate Change Act as a political football is a surefire way to scare off investors.”

Piñata

Legal campaign group Uplift’s executive director Tessa Khan called the move from the Tory party leader “desperate”.

She said the UK has “burned most of its gas” and exports a majority of North Sea oil, adding that new drilling “won’t take a penny off our bills” or boost UK supply.

“The North Sea is now like a piñata at the end of a kids party – it doesn’t matter how many times you hit it, you’re not going to get much more out of it,” Khan said.

Khan accused Badenoch of peddling the “anti-science agenda of Nigel Farage, who wants to destroy the UK’s renewable energy industry and thousands of jobs”, and Donald Trump, at the expense of bill payers.

The positive impact on the UK and “business confidence” that the legal regime on climate provides the country gives businesses “confidence to invest” in jobs, skills and innovation, which are benefiting industrial heartlands such as Humber, Teesside, Vyas added.

Energy UK warned that sacrificing critical investments will not lower energy bills, and instead a “pragmatic transition to clean energy” is needed.

“Pulling out the rug from under these critical investments will do nothing to lower energy bills,” Vyas said in the statement. “The only route to long term energy security, and to stabilising energy prices for homes and businesses, is through a pragmatic transition to clean energy.”