The first word in energy - App Image
The first word in energy
Be the first to know with in-app alerts and exclusive reporting
Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Energy Transition

NESO to reveal first projects in reformed connections queue in November

After a shaky application process, the body is looking to prioritise shovel-ready projects that can be enter operations by 2030.

October 2nd 2025, 3:26 pm
2 min read
EDF price cap© Bloomberg
Electricity transmission pylons stand in front of Sizewell A, right, and B, left, nuclear power stations, operated by Electricite de France SA (EDF), stand in Sizewell, U.K., on Friday, May 15, 2020.

Michael Behr

Renewables Reporter

The National Energy System Operator (NESO) will announce the first projects to enter a reformed grid connection queue from November.

With NESO having been under pressure to reform how energy projects connect to the grid, the body began taking applications for more than 5,000 projects earlier this year.

Developers were called on to submit evidence on how ready they were and how they aligned with the UK’s energy goals.

In addition, NESO will begin issuing revised connection offers from December, prioritising protected projects that are due to connect in 2026 and 2027.

Following this, NESO will begin delivering the 2030 and 2035 offers next year.

Developed in close collaboration with the UK government, Ofgem, and network companies, the connections reform process will prioritise projects needed to deliver the government’s clean power 2030 target.

NESO chief operating officer Kayte O’Neill said: “Today NESO sets out the updated timeline to deliver connections offers to our customers as we continue the transformation of our electricity network. It is a crucial move towards achieving clean power by 2030 and will help drive economic growth across Great Britain.

“By focusing on agreements for projects that are both critical for 2030 and ready to proceed, developers gain the certainty needed to make investment decisions.”

Connections reform

Grid connections are currently allocated under a first-come-first-served model. However, the combined capacity of energy projects in the queue has ballooned tenfold in the past five years to reach 738GW.

Much of this capacity is from so-called “zombie projects,” which are unlikely to reach operations, but are still ahead of more viable projects.

NESO has been exploring how to ensure the right developments, such as “shovel-ready” wind and solar farms that align with the UK’s clean energy goals, are prioritised.

In addition, the body said that the new system will not impact key programmes, including the contracts for difference (CfDs) regime.

NESO added that allowing customers to see dates under the new timeline will give developers greater certainty to make investment decisions and move projects forward.

The group recognised that the application process for the reformed queue suffered several issues, drawing frustration from applicants who complained about functionality issues.

Tags