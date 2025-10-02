The National Energy System Operator (NESO) will announce the first projects to enter a reformed grid connection queue from November.

With NESO having been under pressure to reform how energy projects connect to the grid, the body began taking applications for more than 5,000 projects earlier this year.

Developers were called on to submit evidence on how ready they were and how they aligned with the UK’s energy goals.

In addition, NESO will begin issuing revised connection offers from December, prioritising protected projects that are due to connect in 2026 and 2027.

Following this, NESO will begin delivering the 2030 and 2035 offers next year.

Developed in close collaboration with the UK government, Ofgem, and network companies, the connections reform process will prioritise projects needed to deliver the government’s clean power 2030 target.

NESO chief operating officer Kayte O’Neill said: “Today NESO sets out the updated timeline to deliver connections offers to our customers as we continue the transformation of our electricity network. It is a crucial move towards achieving clean power by 2030 and will help drive economic growth across Great Britain.

“By focusing on agreements for projects that are both critical for 2030 and ready to proceed, developers gain the certainty needed to make investment decisions.”

Connections reform

Grid connections are currently allocated under a first-come-first-served model. However, the combined capacity of energy projects in the queue has ballooned tenfold in the past five years to reach 738GW.

Much of this capacity is from so-called “zombie projects,” which are unlikely to reach operations, but are still ahead of more viable projects.

NESO has been exploring how to ensure the right developments, such as “shovel-ready” wind and solar farms that align with the UK’s clean energy goals, are prioritised.

In addition, the body said that the new system will not impact key programmes, including the contracts for difference (CfDs) regime.

NESO added that allowing customers to see dates under the new timeline will give developers greater certainty to make investment decisions and move projects forward.

The group recognised that the application process for the reformed queue suffered several issues, drawing frustration from applicants who complained about functionality issues.