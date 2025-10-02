UK wind curtailment costs hit £1bn

Wind curtailment has cost the UK over £1 billion so far this year, two months earlier than last year.

Data from Octopus Energy’s Wasted Wind website, which tracks the amount of money spent on paying to compensate wind farms, found the country passed the £1bn mark on 1 October.

The costs reflect both the amount of money paid to wind farm operators to stop their turbines and paying gas-fired power plants to operate to importing electricity from abroad.

This translates to £34 per household and is up on the £734m cost from the same time last year.

It took until December last year for the UK to hit £1bn of, with Octopus Energy telling Energy Voice at the time that “the future looks worse” for wind curtailment.

That year saw UK taxpayers pay £393 million in constraint payments to wind farm operators in 2024, according to the Renewable Energy Foundation (REF) think tank, with 98% paid to Scottish wind farms.

In addition, previous stats showed that consumers were hit with a £117m bill in the first half of 2025 to keep turbines in the north of Scotland at a standstill.

What is wind curtailment?

While it is strange to think of ample electricity supplies as a problem, wind curtailment is ultimately caused by gaps in the UK’s transmission system.

At times of peak supply, wind farms, especially in the north of Scotland supply more power than the local grid can handle, risking overloading it.

So while there may be supply in one part of the country and corresponding demand in another, the lines needed to transmit the power cannot handle the capacity. Not only does this mean that the turbines have to shut down to protect the grid, gas power plants need to come online, or imported electricity needs to be brought in from abroad, to meet the demand.

Ultimately, these costs are passed onto consumers, who have to make two payments – one to shut down the wind farms and another to bring in new power.

The UK has been undergoing a major refit to better prepare its infrastructure to handle the additional and intermittent renewable energy capacity due to come online in coming years.

This includes additional power links to other countries to allow the UK to export its excess power at times of oversupply.

But Octopus has warned that high constraint payments risk harming public support for net zero, with several political parties coming out in favour of relaxing or scrapping clean energy policies.