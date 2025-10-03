BP’s new chairman vows to accelerate oil and gas refocus

BP’s new chairman has said he wants to accelerate the company’s strategy of refocusing on oil and gas away from renewables.

Albert Manifold, who took over the position on 1 October, released an internal memo saying that the company may sell assets from its “overly complex” portfolio.

According to Reuters, which said it has seen the memo, Manifold aims to increase the company’s profitability.

“Some of the assets we currently own may be more valuable to others,” Manifold said in the memo.

“Our financial challenge is we are seeing lower levels of profitability and we have significant debt on our balance sheet,” it added.

“It’s clear to me that our strategic direction is right, but we need to move faster to accelerate execution.”

BP announced that Albert Manifold would succeed Helge Lund as chairman of company back in July.

He joined the company’s board on 1 September, having previously served as CEO of CRH from January 2014 until December 2024, where he helped the company reshape its portfolio.

Having held the role since 2019, Lund’s tenure saw BP committing, then rowing back on its climate commitments. Amid tighter economic conditions, BP’s investors have been looking for the company to refocus on its core oil and gas operations to boost revenues and share prices.

Nearly a quarter of the company’s shareholders opposed his re-election after the refocus was announced, who criticised the board for not offering a direct vote on the oil major’s revised strategy. In addition, environmental groups criticised the climate row-back.

In the first quarter of this year, the company made a profit of $700 million, compared to a $1.95 billion loss for the fourth quarter 2024, as the company began its strategic reset towards oil and gas.

BP aims to grow its cash flow by around 20% each year through to 2027, which would mean hitting close to $14bn by the end of the growth period.