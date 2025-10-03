Aberdeenshire Council approves SSEN’s Greens substation

SSEN Transmission has received planning consent for its Greens 400kV substation near New Deer in Aberdeenshire.

Aberdeenshire Council made the decision, which covers the construction of a new outdoor 400kV Air Insulated Switchgear (AIS) substation located east of Turriff and south of Cuminestown.

The project forms part of the company’s proposed Beauly to Peterhead 400kV overhead line (OHL) connection. It will also connect to the existing New Deer substation via underground cable.

In addition, it will provide a connection point for new offshore renewable schemes being developed in the north of Scotland.

Director of development for SSEN Transmission Alison Hall said: “Investing to upgrade our electricity transmission network is also a major driver of jobs and economic activity, and we are already seeing the positive impact of our projects in the north-east of Scotland – including the start of an upgrade to our existing New Deer substation, which will help support local businesses and see around 40 working at the site during peak construction.

“In addition, our community benefit funding proposals, ambitious housing legacy commitments, and the creation of new jobs within SSEN Transmission and our supply chain partners – including graduate and apprenticeship opportunities – are also helping deliver a positive legacy in local communities”

The Greens substation forms part of SSEN Transmission’s £22 billion investment plan until March 2031, potentially rising to £31.7bn.

The approval involved follows two years of development and extensive community and stakeholder engagement by SSEN Transmission, including three face-to-face consultation rounds with over 800 attendees and more than 130 formal responses to proposals.

However, 81 of these were letters of objection, which raised concerns about the potential environmental impact, noise and health impacts it could bring.

SSEN Transmission development portfolio manager Nick Brown added: “In developing our proposals, we have sought to achieve the best balance from an environmental and technical perspective taking account of the views of the local community and stakeholders with whom we have consulted extensively.”