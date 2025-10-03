Aberdeenshire Council approves SSEN’s Greens substation

The first word in energy - App Image
The first word in energy
Be the first to know with in-app alerts and exclusive reporting
Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Energy Transition

Aberdeenshire Council approves SSEN’s Greens substation

The new facility will provide a connection point for renewables developments in the north of Scotland.

October 3rd 2025, 7:43 am Updated: October 3rd 2025, 7:43 am
2 min read
Indicative 3D image of Greens 400kV substation.© Supplied by SSEN Transmission
Indicative 3D image of Greens 400kV substation.

Michael Behr

Renewables Reporter

SSEN Transmission has received planning consent for its Greens 400kV substation near New Deer in Aberdeenshire.

Aberdeenshire Council made the decision, which covers the construction of a new outdoor 400kV Air Insulated Switchgear (AIS) substation located east of Turriff and south of Cuminestown.

The project forms part of the company’s proposed Beauly to Peterhead 400kV overhead line (OHL) connection. It will also connect to the existing New Deer substation via underground cable.

In addition, it will provide a connection point for new offshore renewable schemes being developed in the north of Scotland.

Director of development for SSEN Transmission Alison Hall said: “Investing to upgrade our electricity transmission network is also a major driver of jobs and economic activity, and we are already seeing the positive impact of our projects in the north-east of Scotland – including the start of an upgrade to our existing New Deer substation, which will help support local businesses and see around 40 working at the site during peak construction.

“In addition, our community benefit funding proposals, ambitious housing legacy commitments, and the creation of new jobs within SSEN Transmission and our supply chain partners – including graduate and apprenticeship opportunities – are also helping deliver a positive legacy in local communities”

The Greens substation forms part of SSEN Transmission’s £22 billion investment plan until March 2031, potentially rising to £31.7bn.

The approval involved follows two years of development and extensive community and stakeholder engagement by SSEN Transmission, including three face-to-face consultation rounds with over 800 attendees and more than 130 formal responses to proposals.

However, 81 of these were letters of objection, which raised concerns about the potential environmental impact, noise and health impacts it could bring.

SSEN Transmission development portfolio manager Nick Brown added: “In developing our proposals, we have sought to achieve the best balance from an environmental and technical perspective taking account of the views of the local community and stakeholders with whom we have consulted extensively.”