Power Moves: New Flotation Energy CEO and more

Barry Macleod has been promoted to chief executive officer of Flotation Energy from his current role of managing director.

He takes over from co-founder Lord Nicol Stephen, the former deputy first minister for Scotland, who announced his retirement in July.

Macleod’s over two decades of experience includes senior roles at Rever Offshore and Bibby Offshore. He also serves on the boards of Offshore Energies UK, Offshore Wind Industry Council (OWIC) and chairing the Global Underwater Hub’s offshore wind developer forum.

A company statement on LinkedIn read: “Barry has already played a pivotal role in shaping our global portfolio as managing director, advancing the pioneering Green Volt and Cenos floating offshore windfarms in the UKCS, as well as progressing our wider projects across England, Ireland and Asia-Pacific.”

It added: “His appointment marks the next chapter in Flotation Energy’s journey. From our origins of pioneering the world-first Kincardine floating offshore windfarm, to today’s flagship Green Volt project, we continue to grow as a vanguard in the sector and a key contributor to the UK’s energy security and net-zero future.”

Flotation Energy operates the Kincardine floating offshore wind farm, and is developing the major 560MW Green Volt floating wind farm and 1.35GW Cenos in the North Sea, along with the 100MW White Cross project in the Celtic Sea.

Katherine Milne has resigned from her position as head of customer relations and communications at engineering, procurement, and construction services provider Nexos.

Writing on LinkedIn, she said: “The past 10 years have been an amazing journey of transformation for me, for the company, and for the energy sector we serve. I’ve had the privilege of working alongside brilliant colleagues, customers, and partners, tackling challenges and driving change across an industry in motion.”

Having spent over a decade at the company, Milne’s comments did not specify where she would be moving on to.

She added: “With the move into my next chapter, I want to thank everyone I’ve worked with both inside and outside of Nexos – for the collaboration, support, and trust over the years.”

This year saw Nexos add Scott McGinigal as chief executive and Garry Lewis as chief business development officer.

Horatio Evers has been appointed as the chief executive officer of Chinese company Ming Yang Europe.

Evers brings over two decades of expertise in the international energy industry.

Before joining Ming Yang, he led the global energy business at BASF, where he oversaw the company’s renewable power portfolio and was responsible for building and expanding its global renewable energy assets, including significant projects in Europe, China and the US.

Over the course of his career, Evers has held senior management positions in Singapore, Switzerland, and Germany, and gained broad experience across multiple segments of the energy sector. His appointment will further strengthen Ming Yang’s global presence.

Ming Yang Group founder, chairman and CEO Zhang Chuanwei said that Evers “outstanding track record in driving renewable energy growth worldwide, combined with his international management experience and deep understanding of both European and Chinese markets, will be instrumental in taking Ming Yang Europe to the next level.

“Ming Yang firmly believes that localizing operations and talent is a cornerstone of Ming Yang Europe’s strategy—and a critical step in advancing our global footprint.”

Among Ming Yang’s international projects is a potential turbine component factory in Scotland, a development that has attracted controversy over the nature of Chinese company’s roles in the UK’s supply chain.

Azad Hessamodini has stepped down from his position as executive president of consulting at Aberdeen’s Wood.

The London-based executive will leave the company to pursue other opportunities.

In his place, Dan Carter has been appointed to lead Wood’s consulting business, effective immediately.

A long-serving leader within Wood, with over 20 years of experience in consultancy and project delivery, Carter brings expertise and strong client relationships to the role.

Wood CEO Ken Gilmartin said: “Dan is a highly respected and experienced leader within Wood. His deep understanding of our business and strong connection with our people and clients make him ideally placed to lead Consulting into its next chapter of growth and success.”

A deal to take Wood over by Middle Eastern rival Sidara was agreed earlier this year, the culmination of a long-running bid.

The company also saw a change in chief financial officer, with Iain Torrens replacing Arvind Balan, and Darren Anderson receiving a promotion to senior vice-president of UK operations.

Bruce Hall has been appointed as the CEO of RES’s digital solutions business, effective from 27 October 2025.

Based in the UK, Hall will focus on strengthening and commercialising the company’s portfolio of digital products, which are designed to maximise the performance and value of renewable assets through data and analytics.

He joins RES from ONYX Insight – a business which provides predictive maintenance solutions for the wind energy sector – where he served as its CEO for more than eight years.

RES group CEO Eduardo Medina said: “Digital solutions are central to delivering better outcomes for our customers and to future-proofing our business. Bruce brings industry knowledge, leadership experience, and a proven ability to grow businesses with high performing teams. His appointment is an important step as we continue to strengthen our digital solutions offering.”

Marcel de Nooijer will take on the role of CEO of Heerema Marine Contractors, effective January 1, 2026.

He brings over three decades of broad managerial experience in the aviation industry, providing a foundation for leading the Dutch heavy lift pioneer.

He said: “After three decades in the aviation industry, I look forward to applying my leadership and strategic experience in the dynamic and international offshore energy sector. HMC’s focus on innovative offshore solutions and delivering long-term value for clients and stakeholders is truly motivating, and I am eager to contribute to the company’s continued growth and success.”

Greig Duncan has been appointed as the commercial director of integrated management system software provider BusinessPort.

His hire comes as company is looking to grow the use of its agility system in markets such as defence, nuclear, and energy.

Duncan brings over 15 years’ experience in business development, marketing, and commercial strategy.

BusinessPort founder and managing director Peter Shields said that Duncan’s “proven track record and strong understanding of sales and marketing strategy are exactly what we need to support our ambitious growth plans. Next year marks our 30th year in business, and this appointment will help us better serve our growing client base in highly regulated sectors.”

James McCue has been promoted to operations manager at Eastgate Engineering.

McCue began at Eastgate back in 2022 as a project manager before his promotion to senior project manager in January 2025.

Within this time, he has led the Eastgate team across several major engineering projects such as the ReNew Plant, and most recently, the Lostock Sustainable Energy Plant, which will generate 69.9MW of electricity from 600,000 tonnes of residual waste annually plus many more.

In his new role, McCue will be responsible for overseeing and enhancing operational performance across all of Eastgate, as well as playing an integral part in supporting the company’s strategic growth objectives.

The role will also focus on strengthening project delivery whilst ensuring the company continues to deliver value and reliability.

McCue said: “With a strong pipeline of projects in place, it’s both an exciting opportunity and a significant responsibility to help contribute to Eastgate’s next chapter of growth.

“I look forward to partnering with colleagues across the business to strengthen collaboration, drive continuous improvement, optimise workflows, and support our talented project teams who are delivering first-class results for our clients.”

Eastgate Engineering recently announced the appointment of its full board of directors as the company enters its next phase of growth and innovation.

Steve Noble has joined East Kilbride-based clean energy company Innovatium its new chief financial officer and chief operating officer.

Among Noble’s previous experience are eight years at Wood, where he held the role of vice-president, interim chief financial officer at Energy Transition Zone Ltd, and most recently chief financial officer at Broke Insights.

Innovatium recently received a £3m investment from the Scottish National Investment Bank (SNIB) and Hitachi Industrial Equipment Solutions (HIES).

The funding was aimed at helping the company develop its PRISMA advanced liquid air energy storage system by growing its team and scaling production.

Its PRISMA system is a liquid air battery, designed to store excess renewable power by cooling and liquefying air, which can be converted back into compressed air to generate electrical power.

Writing on LinkedIn, the company stated: “Steve brings a proven track record of guiding growing businesses through change, scaling-up, and success. His expertise will be instrumental as we continue to expand and deliver impact with our PRISMA technology.”

In addition, Innovatium has added Matthew Clark as its head of sales.

“With impressive experience across a broad range of industrial sectors, Matt brings with him an exceptional network to drive new opportunities and help us take PRISMA out to the market,” the company stated.

And Liam Mclean has been appointed as senior electrical and controls engineer to play a key role in developing and integrating the company’s PRISMA technology.

Calum Paterson has been promoted to chairman and senior partner of investment group Scottish Equity Partners (SEP).

He has spent 25 years as managing partner of the group, he has successfully led SEP’s strategic transition from an initial focus on venture capital to a growth investor in enterprise software and technology companies.

Fraser McLatchie has been added as SEP’s new chief operating officer, with Angus Conroy and Keith Davidson moving from the group’s investment team to become managing partners.

In addition, Tim Ankers, currently a director in SEP’s investment team, has been promoted to Partner.

Paterson commented: “Angus and Keith have played key roles in our investment team and will do a great job together as managing partners, with the strong support of our broader partner group and excellent team.

“Fraser’s appointment as COO strengthens our operational capabilities, and we also congratulate Tim on his well-deserved promotion to partner. This is natural evolution for the firm. We are all looking forward to the next chapter in SEP’s journey.”

Peter Emery has been appointed as the chairman of the board at UK energy from waste operator Enfinium.

He succeeds Peter Gershon, who steps down having served as chairman since it was established in 2021.

Emery has been a non-executive director of Enfinium since June 2023 and brings three decades of senior leadership from across the UK energy system.

He previously served as chief executive of Electricity North West, following several executive roles at Drax Group and a 20-year career with Esso and ExxonMobil.

The appointment follows the recent start of operations at Enfinium’s fifth facility in the UK at Skelton Grange in Leeds, increasing the company’s capacity to over 2.7 million tonnes of unrecyclable waste diverted from climate-damaging landfill each year.

Enfinium CEO Mike Maudsley said: “Peter has extensive senior executive experience and is a world class engineer who knows energy and infrastructure inside-out. He is the ideal person to lead our board as we continue to decarbonise unrecyclable waste – from delivering reliable homegrown power and heat to advancing our carbon capture programme and wider net zero transition.”

In addition, Enfinium is working on developing a carbon capture and storage pilot project, which will be based in Parc Adfer, North Wales.

Tom Morris has joined the Forth Green Freeport (FGF) as its trade and investment manager, while Rhona McMillan has taken on the role of governance and operations officer.

The pair are part of several new additions to the group’s team as it aims to attract investors and bring economic benefits for Scotland.

Sharon Pryde takes on the role of skills and fair work manager and Dr Isobel Marr joins as a net zero and innovation manager.

FGF CEO Sarah Murray said: “This is an important day for Forth Green Freeport as we announce the expert team who will deliver the collective ambition of the FGF partners. We are working towards approval of the full business case which will release £25m seed capital funding later this year.

“In the meantime, we have been very active operationally. The FGF has working governance and operating boards and we now have our skilled delivery team.”

Victoria Aston, an Aberdeen-based lawyer and legal counsel for EXCEED Energy, has been elected as the only newly elected council trustee/member of the Energy Institute (EI).

Her appointment follows a month-long member vote and an election from seven candidates, making her the only council member from Scotland in this tenure.

She has been involved with the EI for over 16 years, starting with the Aberdeen, Highlands & Islands Branch Committee in 2009.

Aston said: “I’m keen to champion innovation, young professionals, and knowledge – sharing from Scotland’s energy heartlands into the global transition.”

