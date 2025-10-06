UK Oil & Gas (UKOG) has issued new share to raise £1 million to fund development of its hydrogen projects in South Dorset and Yorkshire.

The company’s wholly owned subsidiary UK Energy Storage (UKEn) is developing the projects in collaboration with National Gas.

The company will use the fresh investment to commission and deliver the necessary engineering concept and design studies for both developments.

The funding also supports a potential electrolytic hydrogen generation and storage scheme in Dorset and will complete economic modelling to secure a strategic joint venture partner.

The ordinary shares were issued at 0.03 pence per share, the same price as the company’s prior placings announced on 2 and 3 October 2025.

This also represents a discount of approximately 9% on the closing price of 0.033 pence per ordinary share on 3 October 2025.

UKOG chief executive Stephen Sanderson said: “This week’s successful funding, totalling £4.5 million, now firmly places the company in a strong position to advance its full portfolio of hydrogen storage and generation projects towards timely fruition.

“We can now commence necessary studies to ensure we can deliver on our collaboration with National Gas, a key step that will strengthen our intended applications for government revenue support in the coming year.”

UKOG previously announced plans to move away from its traditional market in fossil fuels in favour of clean power, with its South Dorset and Yorkshire salt-cavern hydrogen storage and generation projects forming its future core focus.

Consequently, by funding both its planned hydrogen development activities and ongoing petroleum sector commitments this material placing will enable the company to advance its energy transition over the coming year.

Earlier this year, UKOG brought in £400,000 for the South Dorset hydrogen storage project struck deals with Portland Port to drive its creation.

Japanese conglomerate Sumitomo, which owns the developer of a 590MW CCS-enabled hydrogen production facility in Norfolk near the Bacton gas terminals, previously supplied UKOG with a “letter of support” for its planned hydrogen storage schemes.