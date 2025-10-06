The UK’s new industry minister Chris McDonald has said the transition to net zero will “help growth rather than hamper it”, calling clean energy the “economic opportunity” of the century.

He made the comments today in reaction to a report from manufacturing organisation MakeUK, which showed private investment from UK manufacturers could boost the UK’s gross domestic product by billions of pounds this decade.

MakeUK said in a statement: “An additional £9.2 billion of private sector investment by UK manufacturers would increase UK GDP by between £12bn and £15bn over the next decade, supporting the creation of approximately 43,000 new jobs directly, and 63,000 jobs in total when indirect job creation across supply chains is included.”

The report said clean technology remains an urgent priority for the country’s manufacturers, as some 83% seek to build green technology into their business plans to utilise in operations over the next five years.

Net zero ‘economic opportunity’

McDonald, the new industry minister who replaced Sarah Jones in prime minister Keir Starmer’s latest cabinet reshuffle, reiterated energy secretary Ed Miliband’s comments from earlier this year.

He was appointed in September to a joint role as minister for industry in the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero and the Department for Business and Trade.

McDonald echoed Miliband, calling clean energy “the economic opportunity” of the century, adding that the latest research shows it is one that businesses are “seizing”.

“Clean energy is the economic opportunity of the 21st century and this report shows that businesses are clearly seizing it,” he said in a statement hailing the release of MakeUK’s latest findings.

“The transition to net zero can help growth rather than hamper it, from installing solar panels to save money on energy bills to decarbonising technology cuttings costs as well as emissions.”

He said that the UK’s ten-year industrial strategy, announced in June, is “driving investment and establishing the UK as a global leader in green technology”, and supporting the creation of “hundreds of thousands” of new jobs.

His commitment to net zero comes as Labour’s political adversaries threaten to rip up the rule book for clean energy targets over claims it hampers growth and adds to the cost of energy consumption.

Green investment relief

According to MakeUK’s report, three-quarters of businesses plan to invest in the sector in the next five years.

However, without government reforms to business rates and investment incentives the UK risks falling behind international competitors like Germany, France and Japan, the trade body warned.

Nearly half of manufacturers surveyed, 44%, warn that the uncertain political and policy backdrop is holding back investment, citing that as the biggest deterrent to investing, alongside the cost of energy at 41%.

Access to finance and clearer direction were the biggest enablers to unlock growth potential in this area. While 18%, nearly a fifth, called for a reduction of planning restrictions.

© Supplied by University of Cambri

The trade body also wants to see an extension to green investment relief for business rates from a year to three years to align with the return on investment in green technologies. It suggested extending this relief to 2050.

“The relief could also be extended to 2050, in line with HM Government’s net zero target, rather than the current sunset clause in 2035,” MakeUK said.

Other key recommendations from the industry body were to extend research and development tax relief to include capital equipment for industrial automation and decarbonisation, and expand capital allowances in order to enable upcycling of plant machinery.