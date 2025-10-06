The first word in energy - App Image
Energy Transition

Forum Energy Technologies to deliver Brazilian ROV deal from North Yorkshire

The company’s UK head office is based in Aberdeen.

October 6th 2025, 1:35 pm
2 min read
A render of Forum Energy Technologies' work-class ROV.© Supplied by Forum Energy Technol
A render of Forum Energy Technologies' work-class ROV.

Michael Behr

Renewables Reporter

Forum Energy Technologies (FET) will deliver a work-class remotely operated vehicle (ROV) to DOF Subsea for work in Brazil.

The latest generation XLX-C24 ROV system features the ICE Unity Control system and will be delivered with full remote operations capability.

Without sharing the value of the contract, FET said that the ROV is scheduled for delivery in late 2025, and the deal also covers a supporting tether management system.

As a long-term client of FET, DOF operates one of the largest fleets of its XLX ROVs globally. It recently won a subsea inspections deal from Brazil’s Petrobras to support the assessment of integrity on the state oil company’s subsea facilities.

With more than 4,000 planned inspections to deliver, DOF said it expects to deploy at least three vessels equipped with work-class ROVs.

FET is a US company headquartered in Houston with its UK head office in Westhill, Aberdeen. The ROV will be manufactured from its office in Kirkbymoorside in North Yorkshire.

The majority of this office, over 170 people, will help deliver the contract.

FET Subsea vice-president Kevin Taylor said: “This contract reflects the continued confidence DOF places in our subsea technologies and service.

“The XLX-C24 represents the very latest in ROV performance, and we are proud to support DOF in their ongoing Brazil operations.”

Taylor said that his firm has witnessed “significant growth in subsea robotics,” something he claimed was “underpinned by increased demand across the energy sector”.

He added: “This agreement highlights the company’s strategic focus on delivering reliable, next-generation systems that enable safe and efficient offshore operations.”

Former directors and senior staff from FET split off to found Aberdeen-based oilfield equipment company EnerQuip back in 2015. EnerQuip also bought the AMC product line from the US group.

ROVs are a growing market, driven by the energy transition in the UK and oil and gas developments abroad.

The heads of several ROV specialists previously discussed the volume of work on offer to their companies with Energy Voice, including the future of the industry.

