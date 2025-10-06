Scrap carbon tax and wind subsidies to lower bills, says Coutinho   

The first word in energy - App Image
The first word in energy
Be the first to know with in-app alerts and exclusive reporting
Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Energy Transition

Scrap carbon tax and wind subsidies to lower bills, says Coutinho   

A Conservative government would scrap carbon tax and wind subsidies to cut bills by 20%, according to shadow energy secretary Claire Coutinho.  

October 6th 2025, 4:48 pm
2 min read
A visualisation of Equinor's Empire Wind offshore wind project off the coast of New York.© Supplied by Equinor
A visualisation of Equinor's Empire Wind offshore wind project off the coast of New York.
Floyd March

Floyd March

North West Correspondent

Shadow energy secretary Claire Coutinho firmly planted the energy policy flag at the Conservative conference, suggesting the scrapping of carbon taxes and wind subsidies to lower bills.

Taking such action would slash energy bills by 20% according to the Conservatives, who also pledged to scrap the Energy Profits Levy (EPL) and undo oil and gas licensing bans at the Conservative party conference in Manchester.

Coutinho claimed coupling the removal of the carbon tax with wind subsidies would save the average family £165 per year and “instantly” cut bills by £8 billion overall.

Taking aim at Ed Miliband, a party conference tradition this year, delegates heard: “When Ed Miliband blames gas for high energy bills, what he doesn’t tell you is that over 30% of what we pay for gas power is not to pay for fuel, but to pay for a carbon tax that the government chooses to impose.

“But here’s the rub: the carbon tax inflates the cost of almost all other types of electricity too.”

Wind subsidies ‘biggest racket going’

Coutinho meanwhile labelled wind farm subsidies as “the biggest racket going,” adding: “We’ll scrap Ed Miliband’s old rip-off wind farm subsidies.”

Other net-zero policies on the chopping block include the Climate Change Act and the dismantling of the Climate Change Committee (CCC).

Delegates heard that, if elected, the Tories would “scrap Mad Ed’s ban on the oil and gas licenses” and reverse the EPL.

While the EPL existed under the last Conservative government, Labour raised the levy and extended its expiry date beyond 2030 – a move heavily criticised by industry.

Tories would pull plug on GB Energy

Branching beyond what they would cut, the Conservatives said they would also expand oil and gas licenses across the North Sea.

“We will remember what has been forgotten for too long. Energy is prosperity. Now, we have to be honest, the poverty mindset has become inseparable from our climate legislation,” Coutinho added.

In a speech that set out a dramatic restructuring of the energy landscape, even GB Energy wasn’t safe.

Coutinho continued, “Only Ed Miliband could launch an £8 billion energy company that won’t produce any energy. Let’s call it what it is: a vanity project that won’t cut bills. So we will scrap it.”

Great British Energy is a government-owned investment body that was formed as a central element of Labour’s energy policy vision. It will invest in renewable energy and clean power projects, primarily as minority stakeholders in the short term.

Tags