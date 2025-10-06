Scrap carbon tax and wind subsidies to lower bills, says Coutinho   

Shadow energy secretary Claire Coutinho firmly planted the energy policy flag at the Conservative conference, suggesting the scrapping of carbon taxes and wind subsidies to lower bills.

Taking such action would slash energy bills by 20% according to the Conservatives, who also pledged to scrap the Energy Profits Levy (EPL) and undo oil and gas licensing bans at the Conservative party conference in Manchester.

Coutinho claimed coupling the removal of the carbon tax with wind subsidies would save the average family £165 per year and “instantly” cut bills by £8 billion overall.

Taking aim at Ed Miliband, a party conference tradition this year, delegates heard: “When Ed Miliband blames gas for high energy bills, what he doesn’t tell you is that over 30% of what we pay for gas power is not to pay for fuel, but to pay for a carbon tax that the government chooses to impose.

“But here’s the rub: the carbon tax inflates the cost of almost all other types of electricity too.”

Wind subsidies ‘biggest racket going’

Coutinho meanwhile labelled wind farm subsidies as “the biggest racket going,” adding: “We’ll scrap Ed Miliband’s old rip-off wind farm subsidies.”

Other net-zero policies on the chopping block include the Climate Change Act and the dismantling of the Climate Change Committee (CCC).

Delegates heard that, if elected, the Tories would “scrap Mad Ed’s ban on the oil and gas licenses” and reverse the EPL.

While the EPL existed under the last Conservative government, Labour raised the levy and extended its expiry date beyond 2030 – a move heavily criticised by industry.

Tories would pull plug on GB Energy

Branching beyond what they would cut, the Conservatives said they would also expand oil and gas licenses across the North Sea.

“We will remember what has been forgotten for too long. Energy is prosperity. Now, we have to be honest, the poverty mindset has become inseparable from our climate legislation,” Coutinho added.

In a speech that set out a dramatic restructuring of the energy landscape, even GB Energy wasn’t safe.

Coutinho continued, “Only Ed Miliband could launch an £8 billion energy company that won’t produce any energy. Let’s call it what it is: a vanity project that won’t cut bills. So we will scrap it.”

Great British Energy is a government-owned investment body that was formed as a central element of Labour’s energy policy vision. It will invest in renewable energy and clean power projects, primarily as minority stakeholders in the short term.