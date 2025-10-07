Solar and wind provide more power than coal for first time

Solar and wind produced more power globally than coal in the first half of the year, marking the first time renewables exceeded the energy source.

According to a new analysis from think tank Ember, renewable energy sources supplied 5,072 TWh of global electricity, overtaking coal at 4,896 TWh.

This marks an increase for renewables from 4,709 TWh in the same period in 2024, while coal slid 31 TWh year-on-year.

This equates to renewables supplying 34.3% of global electricity (from 32.7%), while coal’s share fell to 33.1% (from 34.2%).

The first half of the year saw overall electricity demand rise 2.6% or 369 TWh compared to the same period last year.

However, this growth was outpaced by solar and wind additions, which met 109% of the increased demand. Solar alone covered 83% of this.

In total, solar grew by a record 306 TWh (or 31%) in the first half of 2025, bringing its share of the global electricity mix to 8.8% from 6.9%.

Wind generation grew by 97 TWh (7.7%), contributing 9.2% of the planet’s power, from 8.8% in the same period last year.

Solar is also closing the gap between the two, as solar produced 1,303 TWh in the first half of 2025, just behind 1,365 TWh for wind.

Rising renewables

According to Ember, solar is on track to remain the fastest-growing source of electricity for the 21st consecutive year and to outpace wind growth in absolute terms for the fourth year in a row.

The group also predicted that renewables are likely to outstrip demand growth for longer and longer periods, cementing the decline of fossil generation.

Ember senior electricity analyst Małgorzata Wiatros-Motyka said: “We are seeing the first signs of a crucial turning point.

“Solar and wind are now growing fast enough to meet the world’s growing appetite for electricity. This marks the beginning of a shift where clean power is keeping pace with demand growth.”

Regional growth

By region, China remained the leader in clean energy growth, adding more solar and wind than the rest of the world combined.

By contrast, fossil generation rose in the US and the EU, with weaker wind and hydro output leading to the EU increasing higher gas and coal generation.

For solar, Hungary, Greece, the Netherlands, Pakistan, Spain, Australia and Germany were among the biggest contributors, generating 20% or more of their electricity from solar in the first six months of 2025.

The UK was at the low end of the solar scale, going from just under 4% in the first half of 2021 to around 8% in the first half of 2025.

Ember added that while clean power is keeping pace with rising electricity demand, progress is uneven.

Global Solar Council chief executive Sonia Dunlop said: “This analysis confirms what we are witnessing on the ground: solar and wind are no longer marginal technologies—they are driving the global power system forward. The fact that renewables have overtaken coal for the first time marks a historic shift.

“But to lock in this progress, governments and industry must accelerate investment in solar, wind, and battery storage, ensuring that clean, affordable, and reliable electricity reaches communities everywhere.”