Aberdeen’s Ashtead Technology makes jump to main London stock market

The company’s share price took a hit in the immediate aftermath of the move.

October 7th 2025, 4:34 pm
2 min read
Ashtead Technology opening the London Stock Exchange.© Supplied by Ashtead Technology

Michael Behr

Renewables Reporter

Aberdeen’s Ashtead Technology has relisted on the main market of the London Stock Exchange, with share prices taking a slight dip.

The company said that it aims to use the platform to attract international investors and strengthen the company’s brand presence amongst its global customer base, suppliers and partners.

The group joined London’s Alternative Investment Market (AIM) in 2021. Since then, it has seen its revenue triple and completed four strategic acquisitions.

Ashtead previously said it was looking to relist as its customers begin to mobilise major energy projects in the second half of the year.

The company grew its revenues and profits for the first half of 2025, bringing in £99.1 million, a 23.2% increase year-on-year, and saw profit grow 10% to hit £21.6m.

However, Ashtead said this was below their expectations, as headwinds from US tariffs and an administration hostile to offshore wind dragged on its results.

Despite this, it predicts 15% growth in offshore wind and a similar 14% growth in decommissioning markets.

Ashtead Technology chief executive Allan Pirie, chief financial officer Ingrid Stewart and colleagues opened the market to celebrate the company’s listing.

From left, Ashtead Technology CEO Allan Pirie, CFO Ingrid Stewart.

Pirie said: “Our admission to the Main Market of the LSE is a landmark moment for Ashtead Technology.

“I would like to thank our dedicated team for their hard work and commitment and express gratitude to shareholders, customers, partners and suppliers for their continued support.

“The move reflects how far we’ve come, but it’s just the beginning. We now have the right platform to execute on our strategy, drive long-term growth and deliver exceptional value for all our stakeholders.”

However, Ashtead’s relisting was met with a lukewarm response from the market as the company’s shares slid 7.65% on its first day of trading, closing at 368p.

A next-day rally pushed them back up to 389p, but they have since dropped to around 375p.

The company has been using mergers and acquisitions to drive its growth since 2017, adding nine companies since then. The last acquisitions in made were Seatronics and J2 Subsea in November 2024.

