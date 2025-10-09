The UK built its grid around coal plants. Now it needs a complete reinvention for the age of wind power.

That is the challenge facing Chris Stark, Labour’s head of Mission Control, who is determined to “bulldoze through those administrative barriers” holding back Clean Power 2030, he tells E-FWD’s Sepi Golzari-Munro.

This parliament is due to end in 2029, giving Stark – and his team – a clear deadline. In order to achieve this mandate, Stark aims to demonstrate this is a country that “can build stuff, that we can get things done”.

Underpinning this infrastructure drive is the fundamental change in how the UK is generating its electricity.

That transformation of the grid, while less visible than other major UK projects, is essential for delivering decarbonised power. Stark acknowledges the timeline is tight – “five years, six years is not really very long at all in infrastructure terms”. But he insists grid reform is already gaining momentum.

The scale of investment required is massive. Combining grid infrastructure, generation capacity and storage facilities will demand £200 billion of largely private investment by 2030.

Connections reform stands at the heart of this transformation. Given the queue of projects waiting to connect to the grid, the “real radicalism” is to reorder that.

“Over the next few months, those developers will get that signal to move even more quickly to develop those projects” supporting the Clean Power plan, Stark says.