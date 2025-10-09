Gas supplies this winter will be tighter than recent years, but the UK’s network operator has said there will be plenty of electricity to meet demand in the coming colder, darker months.

This year’s winter outlook from National Gas, which manages the UK gas transmission system (NTS), forecasts supply will meet peak demand despite a decline in North Sea production.

Meanwhile, the National Energy System Operator (NESO) said the UK will go into winter with the “strongest electricity margins in six years”, boosted by growth in battery storage as well as greater availability of gas-fired power generation and the Greenlink electricity interconnector to Ireland powering up in April

However, while gas storage and pipeline interconnector capacity has reduced, this year’s winter outlook indicates that Great Britain has “sufficient supply capability” of gas to meet peak demand, maintaining a positive supply margin.

And while NESO was bullish about the highest such margins since the 2019/20 winter, it acknowledges “some tighter periods on the electricity system are still possible over the winter months”.

Operational margins represent additional electricity available on top that required to meet national demand across the winter, NESO said.

NESO estimates there is 6.1GW of operational margins, 900MW greater than last year margins, the equivalent to roughly three gas power stations.

Less gas

National Gas’s outlook said gas production from UKCS is down 0.9 bcm compared to last winter.

It also cited reductions to storage and interconnector capacities, considering that the North Sea Rough facility didn’t inject gas over the summer.

Announced in April this year, Centrica stopped refilling the Rough gas storage site, which comprises about half of the UK’s energy storage capacity.

The company has indicated that the storage facility, which was reopened in 2022 due to the energy crisis to plug demand, was not financially viable in existing market conditions.

LNG imports expected to increase

LNG is expected to plug the gap left by the Rough facility and the decline in UKCS production with an expected LNG import increase of 17%.

Gas demand for winter 2025/26 is forecast to be 3% lower than last year, mainly due to reduced demand for power. Forecasted overall gas demand for power is expected to fall by 18%.

This follows an 18% increase last winter driven by colder weather, reduced wind generation, and the closure of Britain’s last remaining coal plant in Ratcliffe-on-soar, which ended its 142-year reliance on the fossil fuel.

While overall gas demand for power is forecast to fall, high peak demand days are still expected. The half-hourly peak last winter reached a record 28 GW, with gas supplying up to 73% of electricity on 10 December 2024.

National Gas director of energy systems Glenn Bryn-Jacobsen said: “The energy landscape is evolving, with a growing reliance on imports and the continued decline of UK Continental Shelf supplies.

“Meeting these challenges requires a co-ordinated, forward-looking approach, and we’re working closely with government, industry, and regulators to develop the right solutions that safeguard security of supply for the future,” he added.

The report also indicated that gas demand for power “continues to show significant volatility,” influenced by weather conditions and renewable generation.

Although a decrease is projected compared to last winter, periods of high demand are still expected during peaks, especially when renewable output is low.

National Gas chief commercial officer Ian Radley said: “This winter, we expect continued volatility in gas demand for power, with significant swings driven by weather patterns and renewable generation.

“Such unpredictability highlights the vital role of gas as a strategic backup, stepping in to balance the system during periods of low renewable output,” he added.

Dr Deborah Petterson, director of resilience and emergency management at NESO, said: “A resilient and reliable energy supply is fundamental to our way of life.

“It is critical that we continue our work with the wider energy industry to prepare for the coming months to build on this foundation and maintain our world leading track record of reliability.”