Energy Voice Live: It is a ‘no-brainer’ to invest in the Humber

The latest instalment of the Energy Voice Live podcast was centred around whether the Humber has all the ingredients to meet the 2050 clean-energy targets.

Taking in jobs, geography and willpower alone, the answer is a resounding yes.

But on final investment decisions (FID), the key ingredient in every major ambition, questions still remain.

This was one of the significant points made at the Energy Voice Live event in Hull, which featured expert panellists including Nexos chief executive Scott McGinigal, National Gas supply chain and commercial director Daniel McAteer, Centrica new energies director Hazel Paige and Siemens Gamesa plan director Andy Sykes.

“Shining a spotlight on this region is crucially important” to attract the investment to the region and develop the opportunity, said Sykes, who explained much of the supply chain is already in the region.

Geography and legacy infrastructure

“We here, we are established, we are contributing in a manner to draw others into the region by showing what is possible,” Sykes added.

McAteer drew on the National Gas three molecule strategy of methane, hydrogen and carbon dioxide. “We really see Humber and the East Coast as being the key industrial clusters where we can get these three molecules working together,” he added.

“We’ve got to do it, that’s the key thing for me sitting here, we want to get where we want on the three molecules, it’s about getting policy moving and getting these projects going,” the EV Live audience heard.

Geographically, the panel explained that it makes sense too with McGinigal adding the region has “got the ingredients of the skilled workforce, it’s in an industrial heartland, and has opportunities with carbon capture and storage (CCS), hydrogen and offshore.”

Humber can showcase job growth

The success and optimism for the region spread to jobs, with the Humber already being home to a wave of jobs and apprentices in the renewable sector, according to the panel.

Paige told the Energy Voice Live audience at Hull’s Truck Theatre that Centrica has a “legacy here, this region is very close to our heart,” citing the Rough gas storage facility.

The Humber is “home to 360,000 jobs,” she added, with the energy transition potentially unlocking “another 20,00 jobs in the area and growing the local economy.”

“For us [Centrica], this is about hydrogen and looking at production and working with key partners in the region about how we transport hydrogen across the region.”

Sykes added that this is already taking place, with Siemens Gamesa recently taking on 27 more apprentices, with the new cohort being production-based for the first time.

“Working closely with Hull College is something we are immensely proud of,” he added.

For the existing workforce, McAteer highlighted that the “skills base is the same in hydrogen from methane”, and the volume of work is “stratospheric” if the sector can get more projects off the ground.

FID issues continue to plague the region

While all vital ingredients to meet 2050 targets one vital ingredient is currently missing from the Humber region – FID.

“It’s all about getting timelines from the government and holding us to account to deliver on them. We need to stop talking and start doing,” McAteer insisted.

He cautioned that the UK had pitched itself to be an “industry leader” in hydrogen and CCS, but is more likely a “fast follower”.

You can rarely talk about FID without talking about the hydrogen allocation round (HAR), the government funding mechanism that awards contracts to low-carbon hydrogen production projects.

It offers revenue support through the hydrogen production business model to reduce the cost gap with fossil fuels.

Paige picked up on this, “HAR doesn’t necessarily play to its full strength when you consider how you can use excess renewables on the grid.”

Take ScottishPower who have paused the development of its UK green hydrogen projects, a decision that was announced in early September 2025 due to high costs and weak market demand, despite being HAR winners.