Ørsted confirms 2,000 job cuts by end of 2027

Danish renewable developer Ørsted has confirmed that it will cut around 2,000 jobs by the end of 2027.

Ørsted currently employs around 8,400 people in 73 offices around the world. This means that the latest plans will see the firm slash over a fifth of its workforce (23.8%).

The company said that the first wave of redundancies will take place in the final quarter of 2025, with around 500 employees losing their jobs, of which 235 will be in Denmark.

Ørsted said the job losses will come as several offshore wind farms come online in the coming years, and fewer workers are needed for construction activities.

The sources of the job losses will come through attrition and a reduction of positions, as well as divestment, outsourcing, and redundancies.

In addition, the company said it will be focusing more on offshore wind in Europe and select markets in the Asia-Pacific region.

Ørsted chief executive Rasmus Errboe said: “We’re committed to maintain our position as a market leader in offshore wind, and we need to ensure that offshore wind becomes a key element of Europe’s future energy mix and green transition.

“Therefore, we also need to reduce our costs for developing, constructing, and operating offshore wind farms to strengthen our competitiveness.”

Ørsted’s savings strategy

Ørsted has been under pressure to re-evaluate its strategy in recent years on the back of several setbacks.

The decision reflects a need to improve the company’s competitiveness by 2028 and deliver annual cost savings expected to amount to around 2 billion kroner (£230m).

Ørsted previously warned about the potential job cuts on the back of a recent heavily-discounted rights issue that raised $9.35bn (£6.95bn).

The funds were needed to shore up the developer’s finances in the wake of several setbacks and opposition in the US from the incumbent Trump administration.

Among the recent issues facing the company was the decision to cancel its massive Hornsea 4 development, despite receiving a contract for difference from the government.

And one of the company’s flagship US projects, Revolution Wind, was hit with a stop-work order, despite the fact that it is mid-construction and due to come online next year.

Errboe added: “We’re fully committed to finalising our 8.1GW construction portfolio across three continents – Ørsted’s largest to date.

“At the same time, we’re building a more financially robust and competitive company with solid earnings, which will increase as we complete our projects.

“Once we’ve achieved this, Ørsted will be a significantly stronger, more focused and competitive company.”