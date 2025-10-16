The business case for diversity

The first word in energy - App Image
The first word in energy
Be the first to know with in-app alerts and exclusive reporting
Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Energy Transition

The business case for diversity

Why we should be looking to flexible and family-friendly working to power the future of the energy industry.

October 16th 2025, 7:00 am
3 min read
Georgina Worrall© Supplied by Working Families
Georgina Worrall OBE is head of POWERful Women and Working Families Ambassador

Georgina Worrall

As an industry focused on innovation and sustainability, improving representation of women is an opportunity that is passing us by.

Despite the tremendous progress made in the past 10 years – moving from 5% to 30% board representation – there remain 15% of boards without a single woman, leadership has stagnated at 34%, and only 9 out of 100 CEOS in the top 100 are women.

This is not about box-ticking. We know that having women at the top is a business no-brainer – companies with at least one female director achieve 3.5% excess annual returns, and those with above average diversity on their management teams are bringing in 19% more income from innovation.

Confronting structural barriers

If we are to have leadership that is able to rise to the challenges of net zero, we must face the root causes of women’s underrepresentation head-on. Women are, too often, working within structures that don’t work for their lives. Inflexible working patterns, parental leave that doesn’t enable shared caregiving, and workplace cultures that don’t see the value in supporting women once they have caring responsibilities. It’s time we thought practically about enabling women to reach the top. The good news is, we already have the answers.

Learning from leaders

For solutions, we should be looking to the companies who are already exemplifying the gold standard. The National Grid and E.ON are showing others what’s possible by offering equal parenting leave, a major contributor in helping close the gender pay gap and end the motherhood penalty, where women’s careers struggle to recover from time out taken to care for their child. Initiatives such as coaching boosts confidence of those returning from maternity leave and empowers women to ask for what they need. This holistic approach is used at Good Energy, who are reaping the rewards of a 91% return rate after maternity leave.

Shifting the mindset

Of course, the most powerful change starts with a shift in mindset. Once we move away from short-term thinking and consider an employee’s life cycle, we see there will be times that they can lean into their careers, and times they may need to lean out. A culture which doesn’t question a woman’s dedication or ambition once they have caring responsibilities, will instil confidence that she can step away without fear of jeopardising her career, and return to a flexible working pattern that means she can fulfil both roles whilst continuing her career ascent.

Empowering managers

But positive change doesn’t happen in isolation, which is why upskilling managers should be at the heart of any work on culture. Empowering managers to see the significant benefits – that 7 in 10 managers see it as a tool to increase productivity, and 64% of parents saying working flexibly has discouraged them from looking for a new role elsewhere – is likely to encourage take-up. And when you consider that you can appeal to a broader mix of talent and the younger generation, build a better social reputation and boost the wellbeing of employees, it begs the question ‘why would you not?’.

Leading by example

Encouragingly, many leaders are willing to be the change. Sixteen leaders, men and women from Shell to Ofgem to Centrica, haven’t just signed the POWERful Women Leaders Coalition Charter, but live by its values and happily ‘parent out loud’ to signal from the top that caregiving is valued in their company. But we must use every tool in our arsenal to keep up the momentum of the last 10 years, to avoid tokenism, and make meaningful changes that will benefit employees at the same time as the bottom line. Certifications such as Family Friendly Workplaces put organisations on track by committing to a journey of improvement over time.

A moment of opportunity

Policies that support gender equality through normalising family-friendly working stand to improve the lives of everyone, not just women. There has never been a more opportune moment for the energy industry, not just to catch up with other sectors, but to lead the way in evolving into a gender-balanced, diverse and inclusive workforce that works for all.

Georgina Worrall OBE is head of POWERful Women and Working Families Ambassador

Energy Voice’s Women in New Energy 2026 takes place June 23 at the P&J Live in Aberdeen. Stay tuned for updates

Tags