The business case for diversity

As an industry focused on innovation and sustainability, improving representation of women is an opportunity that is passing us by.

Despite the tremendous progress made in the past 10 years – moving from 5% to 30% board representation – there remain 15% of boards without a single woman, leadership has stagnated at 34%, and only 9 out of 100 CEOS in the top 100 are women.

This is not about box-ticking. We know that having women at the top is a business no-brainer – companies with at least one female director achieve 3.5% excess annual returns, and those with above average diversity on their management teams are bringing in 19% more income from innovation.

Confronting structural barriers

If we are to have leadership that is able to rise to the challenges of net zero, we must face the root causes of women’s underrepresentation head-on. Women are, too often, working within structures that don’t work for their lives. Inflexible working patterns, parental leave that doesn’t enable shared caregiving, and workplace cultures that don’t see the value in supporting women once they have caring responsibilities. It’s time we thought practically about enabling women to reach the top. The good news is, we already have the answers.

Learning from leaders

For solutions, we should be looking to the companies who are already exemplifying the gold standard. The National Grid and E.ON are showing others what’s possible by offering equal parenting leave, a major contributor in helping close the gender pay gap and end the motherhood penalty, where women’s careers struggle to recover from time out taken to care for their child. Initiatives such as coaching boosts confidence of those returning from maternity leave and empowers women to ask for what they need. This holistic approach is used at Good Energy, who are reaping the rewards of a 91% return rate after maternity leave.

Shifting the mindset

Of course, the most powerful change starts with a shift in mindset. Once we move away from short-term thinking and consider an employee’s life cycle, we see there will be times that they can lean into their careers, and times they may need to lean out. A culture which doesn’t question a woman’s dedication or ambition once they have caring responsibilities, will instil confidence that she can step away without fear of jeopardising her career, and return to a flexible working pattern that means she can fulfil both roles whilst continuing her career ascent.

Empowering managers

But positive change doesn’t happen in isolation, which is why upskilling managers should be at the heart of any work on culture. Empowering managers to see the significant benefits – that 7 in 10 managers see it as a tool to increase productivity, and 64% of parents saying working flexibly has discouraged them from looking for a new role elsewhere – is likely to encourage take-up. And when you consider that you can appeal to a broader mix of talent and the younger generation, build a better social reputation and boost the wellbeing of employees, it begs the question ‘why would you not?’.

Leading by example

Encouragingly, many leaders are willing to be the change. Sixteen leaders, men and women from Shell to Ofgem to Centrica, haven’t just signed the POWERful Women Leaders Coalition Charter, but live by its values and happily ‘parent out loud’ to signal from the top that caregiving is valued in their company. But we must use every tool in our arsenal to keep up the momentum of the last 10 years, to avoid tokenism, and make meaningful changes that will benefit employees at the same time as the bottom line. Certifications such as Family Friendly Workplaces put organisations on track by committing to a journey of improvement over time.

A moment of opportunity

Policies that support gender equality through normalising family-friendly working stand to improve the lives of everyone, not just women. There has never been a more opportune moment for the energy industry, not just to catch up with other sectors, but to lead the way in evolving into a gender-balanced, diverse and inclusive workforce that works for all.

Georgina Worrall OBE is head of POWERful Women and Working Families Ambassador

Energy Voice’s Women in New Energy 2026 takes place June 23 at the P&J Live in Aberdeen. Stay tuned for updates