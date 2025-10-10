Power Moves: THREE60 Energy’s new decom director and more

Ryan McPherson has been appointed as decommissioning director at Aberdeen-headquartered energy services firm THREE60 Energy.

McPherson will lead the delivery of THREE60’s recently awarded BP decommissioning contract – the first of its kind in the UKCS.

The approach to this work is set to reshape how assets are decommissioned in the North Sea and establish a new benchmark for decommissioning globally.

He has held senior positions with both operators and service companies, leading large-scale projects across engineering, project delivery, and major asset management.

His career has taken him across the UK and Europe, including Hungary and the Netherlands, as well as further afield in Algeria, Egypt and Mexico, giving him extensive insight into complex and diverse operating environments.

McPherson said: “The company has an outstanding reputation for delivery across the asset lifecycle, and I look forward to applying my international experience and project leadership to further grow our decommissioning services.

“Most importantly, I’m proud to be part of an industry-first project that will define how decommissioning is carried out – not just in the North Sea, but around the world.”

© Supplied by TotalEnergies

Nicola Mavilla has been appointed as senior vice-president of exploration at French supermajor TotalEnergies.

Starting from 1 November 2025, Mavilla will replace Kevin McLachlan, who has held the position since 2015.

Mavilla has 25 years of experience in the oil and gas industry and a strong track record in leading successful exploration activities.

He joined Eni in 2002 and served as exploration manager in Libya and Norway, vice-president for exploration for West Africa, vice-president for exploration for Americas and Northern Europe and managing director of Eni Ivory Coast.

Since 2024, he has been head of exploration projects of Eni.

TotalEnergies recently brought in Iain Brotchie as its vice-president for UK communications, replacing Jilly Powell, who moved to become talent development manager.

Industry sources have previously tipped that TotalEnergies may be looking to sell its UK assets to the newly formed Neo Next.

© Supplied by Chevron

Kevin McLachlan will become vice-president of exploration for Chevron, effective November 1.

Based in Houston, McLachlan will oversee the company’s worldwide exploration programme. He will succeed Liz Schwarze, who is retiring in February after 36 years of service to the company.

McLachlan has extensive experience in international oil and gas exploration, development, production, and carbon capture and storage (CCS).

He has held senior leadership and executive roles at companies such as TotalEnergies, Murphy Oil Corporation, Nexen, and ExxonMobil.

Chevron upstream president Clay Neff said: “Kevin will be an important addition to the exploration organisation.

“He joins us as an experienced energy executive with extensive experience, and a strong record of leading and driving exploration organisations to achieve industry-leading performance and value creation.”

Chevron has been looking to close its Aberdeen offices amid job cuts and plans to leave the UK, bringing its 55-year presence in the city to an end.

© Supplied by SGN

Michael Gillies, SGN’s emerging talent manager, has been appointed to the Scottish Apprenticeship Advisory Board (SAAB) group board.

The SAAB provides an independent, industry-led body to ensure apprenticeships are demand-led, fit for purpose, and future-oriented.

In addition, it provides employer-led advice and insight to Skills Development Scotland on how apprenticeships can best support the needs of Scotland’s economy.

As a group board member, Gillies will play a key role in shaping national apprenticeship policy, ensuring that programmes continue to provide meaningful career pathways and meet industry skills needs.

SGN said his appointment further reinforces its commitment to supporting skills growth and career development across the energy sector, as the company continues to invest in the next generation of engineers and technicians driving the UK’s transition to net zero.

The voluntary role involves attending bi-monthly meetings, reviewing board papers, and acting as an ambassador for apprenticeships across Scotland.

Gillies said: “It’s a fantastic opportunity to contribute to Scotland’s skills agenda while representing SGN on a national platform. I’m passionate about making sure apprenticeships remain a cornerstone of how we attract, develop and retain talent in our industry.”

Earlier this year, SGN added Abbie Sampson as its chief corporate affairs officer.

© Supplied by LinkedIn

Katherine Milne will take on a new role as business development director at Inverness-headquartered Global, the rebranded Global Energy Group.

She resigned her previous position as head of customer relations and communications at engineering, procurement, and construction services provider Nexos last week without specifying where she was moving on to.

Global was the owner of operator of the Port of Nigg, but has since agreed a deal to sell the site to Japan’s Mitsui, a long-term investor in the company.

© Supplied by World Energy Council

Adnan Amin has been appointed as the chairman of the World Energy Council as part of a series of new appointments to its board.

Amin brings extensive experience to the role, including as the founding director-general of the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA).

He succeeds Mike Howard, who served as chairman of the council from October 2022 to 2025, leading the organisation through a period of evolution and expanding its intergenerational global impact.

Addressing its Executive Assembly, Amin said: “We are meeting at a critical time when the global energy landscape is undergoing unprecedented transformation.

“The choices we make now will determine whether we can secure a future of resilience, sustainability, and shared prosperity.

“The World Energy Council is central to this effort, and it must remain at the heart of inclusive dialogue, practical cooperation, and innovative solutions.”

In addition, Dr Augustín Delgado Martín, Iberdrola chief innovation and sustainability officer, was confirmed as chair of Europe.

Patricia Vincent-Collawn, chair and CEO of PNM Resources (US), and chair of North America, also steps down from the North America World Energy Council position, having served a successful three-year term.

© Supplied by Craig International

Jill Macdonald, joint managing director at Aberdeen-based Craig International, has celebrated 30 years with the company.

She started at the position in October 1995.

The company’s chairman, Douglas Craig, presented Macdonald with a long-service award – “a fitting tribute to her outstanding contribution, leadership, and unwavering commitment to both the company and our people,” a company statement on LinkedIn said.

“Over the past three decades, Jill has played an integral role in shaping Craig International’s growth, values, and culture – helping us remain true to our family roots while expanding into a global business.”

Power Moves is kindly sponsored by the good people of JAB Recruitment.