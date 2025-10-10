The Humber is on the rise.
That was the clear sense among those attending the Festival of Energy in Hull this week.
Organised by Energy Voice and E-FWD, the festival included a live podcast recording on Wednesday evening and a “momentum morning” featuring senior industry leaders on Thursday.
Both events were held at a packed-out Truck Theatre in Hull.
Energy Voice Live with Nexos kicked off proceedings with a panel discussing the opportunities lying ahead for the region, ranging from the industrial opportunities to the minutiae of hydrogen policy.
The lively discussion, hosted by Energy Voice’s Jessica Davies, was followed by an engaging Q&A session.
E-FWD’s Momentum Morning picked up the threads of EV Live, bringing in high-powered government representation in the form of Chris Stark and with a number of local leaders chiming in.
Panellists and delegates alike praised the events, saying they had helped to “shine a spotlight on the region”.
Eve Conroy was there to capture the event for Energy Voice.