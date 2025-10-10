The first word in energy - App Image
Energy Transition

27 of the best pictures from our Humber Energy Festival

October 10th 2025, 3:29 pm Updated: October 10th 2025, 3:29 pm
4 min read
Scott McGinigal of Nexos laughing and networking with guests during the Energy Voice Live event at Hull Truck Theatre in Hull, part of the Festival of Energy, October 2025.© Eve Conroy/DC Thomson
Scott McGinigal shares a laugh with fellow delegates during the Energy Voice Live networking event at Hull Truck Theatre.

Mark Asquith

The Humber is on the rise.

That was the clear sense among those attending the Festival of Energy in Hull this week.

Organised by Energy Voice and E-FWD, the festival included a live podcast recording on Wednesday evening and a “momentum morning” featuring senior industry leaders on Thursday.

Both events were held at a packed-out Truck Theatre in Hull.

Energy Voice Live with Nexos kicked off proceedings with a panel discussing the opportunities lying ahead for the region, ranging from the industrial opportunities to the minutiae of hydrogen policy.

Delegates networking in the foyer of Hull Truck Theatre during Energy Voice Live in Hull, part of the Festival of Energy events, October 2025. © Eve Conroy/DC Thomson
Guests gather in the foyer of Hull Truck Theatre for Energy Voice Live, kicking off the Festival of Energy with networking and discussion.

The lively discussion, hosted by Energy Voice’s Jessica Davies, was followed by an engaging Q&A session.

E-FWD’s Momentum Morning picked up the threads of EV Live, bringing in high-powered government representation in the form of Chris Stark and with a number of local leaders chiming in.

Panellists and delegates alike praised the events, saying they had helped to “shine a spotlight on the region”.

Eve Conroy was there to capture the event for Energy Voice.

© Eve Conroy/DC Thomson
Delegates network over coffee during the E-FWD Momentum Morning Breakfast Meeting.
© Eve Conroy/DC Thomson
A delegate is interviewed on camera in the foyer of Hull Truck Theatre.
© Eve Conroy/DC Thomson
Speakers Owen Wyatt and keynote guest in discussion during the E-FWD Momentum Morning Breakfast.
© Eve Conroy/DC Thomson
Speakers take to the stage for a discussion.
Backs of heads during the E-FWD Momentum Morning in Hull in October 2025 © Eve Conroy/DC Thomson
Delegates listen to speakers during the E-FWD Momentum Morning Breakfast Meeting.
© Eve Conroy/DC Thomson
An audience member poses a question.
© Eve Conroy/DC Thomson
Attendees network during the E-FWD Momentum Morning Breakfast Meeting.
Ed Reed from Energy Voice talking with attendees during the Energy Voice Live networking reception at Hull Truck Theatre in Hull, October 2025. © Eve Conroy/DC Thomson
Ed Reed of Energy Voice chats with guests during the networking reception at Hull Truck Theatre, part of the Festival of Energy.
conversation with attendees during the Energy Voice Live networking event at Hull Truck Theatre in Hull, part of the Festival of Energy, October 2025. © Eve Conroy/DC Thomson
A delegate speaks with fellow attendees during the Energy Voice Live networking session at Hull Truck Theatre.
Owen Wyatt speaking on stage to open Energy Voice Live at Hull Truck Theatre in Hull during the Festival of Energy, October 2025. © Eve Conroy/DC Thomson
Owen Wyatt opens Energy Voice Live at Hull Truck Theatre, welcoming guests to an evening of insight and discussion on the Humber’s energy future.
Energy industry leaders Hazel Paige, Scott McGinigal, Daniel McAteer and Andy Sykes speaking with host Jessica Davies during Energy Voice Live at Hull Truck Theatre, October 2025. © Eve Conroy/DC Thomson
Hazel Paige, Scott McGinigal, Daniel McAteer and Andy Sykes join Energy Voice’s Jessica Davies for a live panel at Hull Truck Theatre.
Energy industry panellists speaking at the Energy Voice Live podcast recording at Hull Truck Theatre in Hull during the Festival of Energy, October 2025. © Eve Conroy/DC Thomson
Panellists share insights on the Humber’s energy opportunities during the Energy Voice Live podcast recording at Hull Truck Theatre.
Hazel Paige and Scott McGinigal speaking on stage during the Energy Voice Live panel at Hull Truck Theatre in Hull, part of the Festival of Energy, October 2025. © Eve Conroy/DC Thomson
Hazel Paige and Scott McGinigal take part in a lively discussion on the Humber’s renewable energy potential at Energy Voice Live.
Delegates in conversation before the Energy Voice Live podcast at Hull Truck Theatre in Hull during the Festival of Energy, October 2025. © Eve Conroy/DC Thomson
Delegates chat ahead of the Energy Voice Live podcast at Hull Truck Theatre, part of the two-day Festival of Energy.
Audience at Hull Truck Theatre attending the Energy Voice Live podcast during the Festival of Energy in Hull, discussing the Humber’s energy opportunities, October 2025. © Eve Conroy/DC Thomson
Audience members enjoy the Energy Voice Live podcast at Hull Truck Theatre, where discussion focused on the Humber’s energy future.
Daniel McAteer and Andy Sykes speaking on stage during the Energy Voice Live panel at Hull Truck Theatre in Hull, part of the Festival of Energy, October 2025. © Eve Conroy/DC Thomson
Daniel McAteer and Andy Sykes share their perspectives on the Humber’s industrial growth during the Energy Voice Live panel in Hull.
Audience member asking a question with microphone during the Energy Voice Live podcast session at Hull Truck Theatre in Hull, part of the Festival of Energy, October 2025. © Eve Conroy/DC Thomson
An audience member poses a question during the Energy Voice Live podcast recording at Hull Truck Theatre in Hull.
Daniel McAteer and Andy Sykes smiling on stage during the Energy Voice Live panel discussion at Hull Truck Theatre in Hull, part of the Festival of Energy, October 2025. © Eve Conroy/DC Thomson
Daniel McAteer and Andy Sykes share a lighter moment during the Energy Voice Live panel discussion at Hull Truck Theatre.
Jonathan Oxley talking with guests beside an Energy Voice and E-FWD banner during the Energy Voice Live networking event at Hull Truck Theatre in Hull, October 2025. © Eve Conroy/DC Thomson
Jonathan Oxley speaks with attendees beside the Energy Voice and E-FWD banner during the networking evening at Hull Truck Theatre.
Energy industry professionals networking during the Energy Voice Live reception at Hull Truck Theatre in Hull, part of the Festival of Energy, October 2025. © Eve Conroy/DC Thomson
Guests from across the energy sector network during the Energy Voice Live reception at Hull Truck Theatre.
Delegates networking and sharing ideas during the Energy Voice Live event at Hull Truck Theatre in Hull, part of the Festival of Energy, October 2025. © Eve Conroy/DC Thomson
Guests share ideas and connections during the Energy Voice Live networking session at Hull Truck Theatre in Hull.
Delegates networking and talking during the Energy Voice Live event at Hull Truck Theatre in Hull, part of the Festival of Energy, October 2025. © Eve Conroy/DC Thomson
Attendees connect over refreshments during Energy Voice Live in Hull, part of the Festival of Energy’s networking sessions.
Delegates and guests networking inside Hull Truck Theatre in Hull during the Energy Voice Live event, held as part of the Festival of Energy, October 2025. © Eve Conroy/DC Thomson
Energy professionals network at Hull Truck Theatre during the Energy Voice Live evening event, part of the Festival of Energy in Hull.
Delegates networking at Energy Voice Live in Hull during the Festival of Energy, discussing opportunities in the Humber energy sector, October 2025. © Eve Conroy/DC Thomson
Delegates network during a break at Energy Voice Live in Hull, exchanging insights on the Humber region’s energy transition.
Attendees chatting over drinks during the Energy Voice Live networking reception at Hull Truck Theatre in Hull, part of the Festival of Energy, October 2025. © Eve Conroy/DC Thomson
Guests enjoy conversation and networking during the Energy Voice Live reception at Hull Truck Theatre in Hull.

