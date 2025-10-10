The Humber is on the rise.

That was the clear sense among those attending the Festival of Energy in Hull this week.

Organised by Energy Voice and E-FWD, the festival included a live podcast recording on Wednesday evening and a “momentum morning” featuring senior industry leaders on Thursday.

Both events were held at a packed-out Truck Theatre in Hull.

Energy Voice Live with Nexos kicked off proceedings with a panel discussing the opportunities lying ahead for the region, ranging from the industrial opportunities to the minutiae of hydrogen policy.

© Eve Conroy/DC Thomson

The lively discussion, hosted by Energy Voice’s Jessica Davies, was followed by an engaging Q&A session.

E-FWD’s Momentum Morning picked up the threads of EV Live, bringing in high-powered government representation in the form of Chris Stark and with a number of local leaders chiming in.

Panellists and delegates alike praised the events, saying they had helped to “shine a spotlight on the region”.

Eve Conroy was there to capture the event for Energy Voice.

