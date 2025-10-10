The Humber green industry transition is on the brink. It is home to the UK’s highest emitting industrial cluster and is blessed with enviable access to offshore wind and carbon storage opportunities. It can become a showcase for the country’s green industrial revolution – or a cautionary tale of transition paralysis.

Political headwinds are mounting. Reform’s Luke Campbell won the Hull mayoralty earlier this year and has a clear red line around net zero, refusing to sign a regional co-operation deal because of its mention. His stance highlights the disconnect between local and national politics.

Would Campbell – and other Reform or Conservative politicians – actually undermine projects that are delivering jobs in the region? The best argument for the new decarbonisation wave will be tangible success.

The Humber has missed out on the Track 1 carbon capture and storage (CCS) process, losing to neighbouring Tees Valley and Liverpool-based HyNet.

Local impact

Progress in the Humber requires more than technical solutions. It demands a compelling case for local benefits to win over sceptical politicians and communities.

Speakers at E-FWD’s Momentum Morning on 9 October emphasised that abstract promises and big investment numbers are insufficient.

“It’s far more real when you meet someone who would not otherwise be employed in this area”, one speaker said. It is individual success stories that resonate more than grand statistics.

“When you go and speak to local communities, and you stand in village halls on a Saturday morning, you’re communicating the need for these plans,” another speaker said. “When the backdrop is industry, people are pretty comfortable with tolerating this infrastructure because they see the jobs in it.”

Reform’s opposition to net zero projects will likely soften if developments deliver clear employment benefits.

Communities judge projects not by their decarbonisation impact, but by their ability to create stable, well-paid jobs and support local businesses. Industry must demonstrate how decarbonisation can strengthen, not threaten, the Humber’s industrial heritage.

Collaboration and acceleration

Some success in engaging with the youth already exists. For instance, companies have engaged with teachers on wind turbine sites. “If a teacher understands a bit more about our industry, that can provide a good impact and bring it to life.”

A clear vision of local industry can boost interest in STEM subjects, building the local talent pool for local roles in the Humber’s industrial base.

Participants cited collaboration as crucial for progress, given the regional challenges. Speakers cited the Humber Energy Board as an example of bringing different companies together for mutual support.

“It has been difficult” driving alignment on the board, one speaker said. “It was very apparent to us that those regions that were successful, had some very powerful and effective advocates working on their behalf in Westminster.”

The Humber Energy Board provides a single forum for decarbonisation. It has become so successful that it has been written into the region’s devolution arrangements.

“We are addressing the problems of the past. It just feels self-evident that it’s the right thing to do. And we quite often bring guests from around the UK to the Energy Board and they’re always taken aback by the size of the businesses and how informed those around the table are.”

Collaboration discussion is crucial in delivering the Humber message to politicians.

“Government wants to partner with the region, not prop it up, to make this happen,” a panellist said. “There’s a bit of work to look at how you bring together the Clean Power mission, the AI growth zones and so on.”

Carbon capture

The government is focused on delivery speed. A major focus is Clean Power 2030, with connections reform – due before the end of the year – playing a key role.

But there is also a broader push to decarbonise industry. The region is the highest emitting industrial cluster in the country – 50% more than the next highest. For the Humber to succeed amid a low-carbon push, it must deliver this. There is a local push for net zero by 2040.

Humber may have missed the initial Track 1 process, but there are options around carbon capture.

In June, the government announced support for the Viking CCS project and Scotland’s Acorn. The Viking partners completed front-end engineering and design (FEED) and aim for a final investment decision (FID) this Parliament.

Other projects are under discussion, like Perenco’s Orion project, which could start storing CO2 in 2031.

Local demand for decarbonised power exists, leveraging existing infrastructure. Gas-fired power plants will remain key after 2030, with plans to investigate CCS or hydrogen use.

Race against time

The Humber’s transition challenges are significant but not insurmountable. Success will require navigating technical and political hurdles, particularly given Reform’s strong presence in local government and Mayor Luke Campbell’s scepticism of net zero initiatives.

Winning support lies in demonstrating tangible benefits through job creation and economic growth.

The collaborative spirit of initiatives like the Humber Energy Board provides a framework for progress. Meanwhile, educational outreach and skills development are crucial for building a workforce that can adapt to future changes. Projects like Viking CCS could prove that traditional industrial areas can thrive in the energy transition.

But the window for action is narrow. Without concrete progress and visible benefits for local communities, political opposition could harden. The region’s success depends on maintaining momentum and ensuring the transformation delivers real value – measured in stable, well-paid jobs and sustainable economic growth.