National Gas has injected hydrogen into the grid for the first time, its supply chain and commercial director Daniel McAteer told Energy Voice.

Centrica and National Gas said in a statement that they have successfully completed the landmark hydrogen blending trial at Brigg Energy Park in North Lincolnshire. It marks the first time that hydrogen has been blended into the national transmission system.

National Gas chief executive Jon Butterworth said: “This trial is a further demonstration of hydrogen blending in practice, building on the recent success of our FutureGrid programme.

“It’s another crucial milestone on Britain’s hydrogen journey, showing how blending can fuel our power stations and unlock new investment opportunities for producers. By using our existing National Gas infrastructure, pipes that have reliably served Britain for decades, we can power the next era of clean British energy and industry.”

National Gas said it injected a 2% blend of green hydrogen into the gas grid last week, which was blended with natural gas to generate power at Centrica’s Brigg Power Station and produce electricity for the grid.

The ‘UK first’ test shows the end-to-end potential of hydrogen to decarbonise critical energy infrastructure, the companies said.

According to National Gas and Centrica, the trial means that UK power stations, particularly those that provide flexible back-up electricity when demand is high, can “successfully accept hydrogen blends into their operating units”.

“The trial proves that blending is both technically and operationally viable, offering a practical solution to support the UK’s mission for Clean Power by 2030,” the companies said in a statement.

The trial is expected to create strategic market opportunities and generate demand for hydrogen producers.

It coincides with anticipation that a government consultation on hydrogen blending into the gas network will conclude this year, in which the government has proposed blending up to 2% hydrogen to decarbonise the gas grid.

National Gas said it has already tested various hydrogen blends in a controlled environment using decommissioned sections of the grid, as part of the FutureGrid project in Cumbria.

Alongside Centrica, it is calling for hydrogen blends of up to 5% to be accepted by government, to “maximise” potential of the fledgling industry and support investment.

Centrica’s group chief executive Chris O’Shea said: “This successful trial marks a significant milestone in the development of the UK’s hydrogen economy – an essential piece of the puzzle in the UK’s journey to a low carbon, homegrown energy system.

“A whole system approach to reaching net zero and realising an emissions free hydrogen network’ is where we want to get to and why we want to help production and demand scale up through blending.”