ENERGY TRANSITION

Time to plug into the Humber

Energy security, resilience, responsibility – jobs in the thousands and a chance to take the lead again, are all in play.

David Laister
3 min read
October 13th 2025, 9:58 am
Energy Voice and E-FWD couldn’t be plugging into the Humber at a better time.

A high tempo festival focusing on the vital transition was warmly welcomed in an area that has struggled to really shout about its credentials.

The UK’s most carbon intensive industrial cluster is ready to turn the tide. It can help break a paradox where a world-leading offshore wind portfolio plugs into the electricity grid beside fossil fuel hungry process operations in power and petrochemicals.

A £15 billion pipeline of private investment is directly linked to the development of a hydrogen and carbon capture network, itself a magnet for further opportunity. This is the prize as policy aligns with potential to clean up on the Humber.

Taking excess electricity and powering industry, data centres, and – importantly – electrolysis to tackle the hardest to abate emissions, has been mapped out, modelled and presented. The region just hasn’t had the platform or the personality to rise above competing clusters.

Even when the ink finally dried on a devolution deal to end a political wrangle that threatened to split an economic entity through the very geographic feature that empowered it, a new party became the popular vote with a different take on Net Zero.

One vision

But there’s more than green in this game. Energy security, resilience, responsibility – jobs in the thousands and a chance to take the lead again, are all in play.

The Humber Freeport, Humber Energy Board and the hunger of the private sector are ensuring the region remains as one. For skills, for the economy, for the future. Two mayors, two banks, one underlying and unrelenting vision.

The enthusiasm on show on stage and in the stalls of Hull Truck Theatre was clear as the spotlight shone from the DC Thomson double-act. The investment in quality journalism to champion the required just transition delivered a real boon.

Chris Stark’s awareness of what the Humber can offer his mission to clean energy was undoubted. Meanwhile, the flowing anecdotes of skills, supply chains and sentiment were lapped up by all.

Powering and empowering

With the largest arrays of wind farms standing proud in the near North Sea, the Humber is already home to an operations and maintenance centre of excellence. This delivers must-visit location for emerging renewables players from the US, to the Far East and Taiwan, Norway to Australia.

This headline-grabbing activity developed at pace and scale is a new energy. This is empowering the old to deliver a solution that the region, the country and the world requires.

As a senior figure at The Crown Estate once told me, the Humber has “Europe’s best offshore wind real estate on its doorstep”. It also has a basement full of geological solutions for carbon capture and hydrogen storage.

Having led industrialisation of the globe by exporting coal to emerging countries from the start of the 20th century, the self-proclaimed Energy Estuary is primed to lead again – and I’m delighted to see a platform here to promote it.

David Laister is PR & Media Director at Fred Marketing, a creative communications consultancy active in the energy sector. Prior to this he was a journalist for more than 25 years, specialising in business in the Humber region for the most-part.  

