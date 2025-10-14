The first word in energy - App Image
The first word in energy
Energy Transition

Partners, not rivals: Rethinking gas in the energy transition

“The key point is variability, with gas as a backup to renewable systems”

October 14th 2025, 6:00 am
4 min read
Shell's part owned Nigeria LNG© Supplied by Shell
ADIPEC

The energy conversation often focuses on expanding renewables or phasing out fossil fuels. But the real measure of progress is whether people and businesses have access to reliable, affordable power. Rethinking gas and its role will play a crucial role in this.

Reliability and sustainability are not separate – they are intertwined. If electricity cannot be counted on, it cannot truly be called sustainable.

Energy access is not just about turning on a light bulb. It is about enabling industries to operate competitively, to power hospitals, to support digital infrastructure and to elevate communities. Reliable electricity underpins modernity.

The numbers tell a stark story. According to the International Gas Union, global electricity demand is projected to grow by 3.4% annually through 2030, driven by developing economies and data centres. Meanwhile, renewable capacity additions, while impressive at over 500 GW in 2023, face a fundamental challenge: without wind and sun, the grid goes dark.

Intermittent option

“The key point is variability, with gas as a backup to renewable systems,” said IGU’s Mark McCrory. “Gas is dispatchable and can meet these fluctuations. We can see it happening across the world.”

The intermittency problem is not theoretical. As energy leaders will discuss at the upcoming edition of ADIPEC, the world’s largest energy event, the challenge of balancing energy security and sustainability has become evermore pressing.

In Europe, low wind generation periods – known in German as Dunkelflaute – have forced countries to scramble for backup power. California’s rolling blackouts during heat waves demonstrate that even wealthy regions with substantial renewable investments struggle when supply cannot meet demand.

For developing nations trying to industrialise, such unreliability is beyond inconvenience – it is economically devastating.

Diversity of supply

Renewables are essential for clean growth. Solar, wind and hydro must be central to a diverse energy mix. But their intermittency and storage limitations mean they cannot yet guarantee round-the-clock supply.

Battery technology is improving but struggles to meet grid-scale deployment in most markets. Other storage technologies, pumped hydro or compressed air, may have promise but struggle to scale in the near term.

Gas and LNG are essential partners, not competitors to renewables. Gas-fired generation provides flexible, on-demand power that ensures renewable capacity translates into dependable electricity for everyone. Open-cycle gas turbines (OCGT) are cheap to deploy and can ramp up or down quickly, providing the rapid response needed to balance variable renewable output.

The partnership is already proving its worth. In the US, scaling up gas and renewables has cut power sector emissions by around 40% since 2005, while maintaining grid reliability.

This practical approach of rethinking gas – balancing decarbonisation with energy security – will be a central theme at ADIPEC. With a focus on encompassing oil, gas, LNG, nuclear, hydrogen, ammonia, methanol, and clean energy, the event will convene global energy leaders to identify the solutions, technologies and energy mixes able to reliably and sustainably deliver the world the energy needs.

Liquid deliveries

Of course, not every country has gas access, but LNG can help remedy this.

Countries like Egypt and Bangladesh are using LNG imports for baseload power while scaling up solar capacity. Without gas backup, much of this renewable investment would fail to deliver reliable electricity.

LNG’s role extends beyond backup power. It can also help emerging economies seeking energy security. ExxonMobil’s 2025 Global Outlook projects that natural gas will meet 25% of global energy demand by 2050, even in aggressive decarbonisation scenarios.

This recognises reliable power’s role in economic growth and delivering for society. Gas reduces inequality by bringing both rural and urban areas into the modern energy economy, enabling industrialisation that lifts nations out of poverty.

Pragmatism over purity

Critics argue that investing in gas infrastructure locks in fossil fuel use. But the alternative –unreliable grids that deter investment and strand renewable assets – locks in underdevelopment.

Gas infrastructure increasingly accommodates lower-carbon fuels like hydrogen and biomethane, creating a bridge to deeper decarbonisation.

The path forward requires pragmatism over a focus on pure carbon neutrality. Combining renewables with gas creates a practical pathway that expands access, maintains energy security and supports the shift towards lower-carbon systems.

Countries need policies that recognise the ability to work together, rather than forcing a false choice between clean power and reliable power.

True energy transformation means ensuring a mobile phone network in Vietnam can operate through monsoon season, a hospital in Senegal never loses power during surgery and a data centre in Ireland guarantees uptime. Until renewable energy can deliver this reliability independently, gas remains essential.

The success of the energy transition will be measured not by the installed renewable capacity, but by the number of people and businesses that can access power at the right price when needed.

Reliability and sustainability are interdependent for a prosperous, equitable future. Rethinking gas and renewables, to work together, can deliver both.

