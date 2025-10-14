The first word in energy - App Image
Energy Transition

Morecambe offshore wind farm permit decision delayed by government

The 480 MW Morecambe offshore wind farm statutory deadline has been extended from October to December this year.

October 14th 2025, 2:10 pm
2 min read
Post Thumbnail© Supplied by BP
Floyd March

North West Correspondent

The Department for Energy Security and Net Zero (DESNZ) has delayed a development consent order (DCO) on the planned 480 MW offshore wind farm in the Irish Sea.

Originally planned for 23 October, the 35-turbine strong Morecambe wind farm will have its fate decided on 19 December, according to minister for energy consumers Martin McCluskey.

In a statement, McCluskey said: “This is to allow time to request further information that was not available for consideration during the examination period and to allow all interested parties to review and comment on such information.”

“Whilst it is not my preference to extend, I am clear that applications for consent for energy projects submitted under the Planning Act 2008 must meet the necessary standards,” he added.

Irish Sea and Humber DCO delays

A lease for the project was secured during the UK offshore wind leasing round 4 back in 2021, and consent applications have been submitted for the construction and operation of the site.

The offshore wind farm is owned by Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP) after completing a takeover from the initial owners, Cobra Group and Flotation Energy, at the beginning of 2025.

The proposed project, which would be built 30km off the Lancashire coast, is the second offshore wind proposal with a delayed DCO this month.

Other DCO hold-ups have come from a the Outer Dowsing offshore wind farm near the Humber estuary, which was considered imminent.

An update on the project’s entry on the national planning website said the secretary of state has reset the deadline for the application, which was due by 10 October.

According to the update, the decision was made to provide time to comment on new information received as part of a request from 12 August 2025. Interested parties now have until 5 November to share their comments on the information.

NSTA takeover slow-down

Energy sector delays aren’t limited to DCOs, however, with the North Sea Transition Authority (NSTA) causing a hold-up for Viaro’s Deltic takeover.

The £7 million deal was initially set to receive a decision from the oil and gas regulator at the beginning of this month, but has been pushed back to December.

Panmure Liberum director and oil and gas research analyst Ashley Kelty commented: “The takeover should go ahead, but investors will be frustrated that a straightforward process is being held up by the NSTA.”

Deltic’s Selene asset in the North Sea was described as a “key driver” for Viaro’s takeover bid, chief executive Francesco Mazzagatti has previously explained.

The field, in which Deltic controls a 25% share, received a “material uplift in recoverable gas volumes” in April.

 

