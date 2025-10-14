The Conservatives would make drastic changes to energy policy to deliver savings for consumers, according to shadow secretary of state for energy security and net zero Claire Coutinho, who said the sector is in ”crisis”.

Coutinho added that consumers are paying a “premium” for a fixed price under the current system.

“The prices worth seeing now are considerably higher,” she said of the power contracts under the latest renewables auctions.

“But AR7, we are almost certain we are looking at higher strike prices than AR6,” she said.

Coutinho accused the latest round of locking in up to 40% higher prices for longer 20-year contracts.

“No one in their right mind would sign up to a 20-year, fixed-rate mortgage at 10%,” she added, comparing the scheme to mortgage debt.

After the recent announcement that the Conservative Party, under leader Kemi Badenoch, would repeal the 2008 Climate Change Act, Coutinho unveiled new measures to cut costs.

“The ETS and carbon price were introduced when we had a lot of coal in our system,” she said. “It was just adding extra costs to our bills.”

Coutinho vowed to axe the legacy Renewables Obligation Certificates (ROCs), which predated Contracts for Difference by providing a subsidy for renewable power projects over the long term.

While ROCs were replaced by power contracts under the national renewables auctions, the legacy certificates still pay producers that secured the certificates, including investors such as Bluefield Asset Management and Foresight Group that have solar assets across the UK.

“We have some of the highest industrial electricity prices in the world, and the second-highest when it comes to domestic prices,” Coutinho said.

She lashed out at using levelised cost of energy (LCOE) as a standardised way of comparing costs, instead saying “there’s no way to compare” dispatchable energy.

“It’s simply not credible to have public bodies with that level of distortion when it comes to data, when you think about the impact that will have.”

She concluded that an overhaul in policy was needed after Labour promised the general public “that someone will cut their bills by £300 by 2030.”