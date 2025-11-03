The first word in energy - App Image
The first word in energy
Be the first to know with in-app alerts and exclusive reporting
Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Partnership Energy Transition

UAE’s energy transition gains momentum through technology collaboration

November 3rd 2025, 7:00 am
4 min read
Asian Engineers and Arab businessman inspect onshore wind project for clean energy UAE as sun sets© Shutterstock / ultramansk
The UAE is investing in large-scale decarbonisation as it aims to achieve net zero emissions by 2050.

In partnership with Net Zero Technology Centre

As the UAE moves toward a net zero future, strategic collaboration is proving essential in overcoming the technological challenges of the energy transition. These joint efforts are enabling the country’s energy leaders to identify and scale the clean energy breakthroughs of tomorrow.

The UAE is showing its continued strategic commitment to net zero through significant investment in renewables, alternative fuels and emissions reduction. A sizable share of that investment is going towards confronting major technological challenges such as upgrading grids, scaling storage and cutting emissions.

While these challenges are global, the region faces its own unique conditions and priorities. Lasting progress depends on practical partnerships that unite global expertise with local insight, ensuring solutions are not just ambitious but truly work in context.

A gateway for global innovators

The UAE’s investment in large-scale decarbonisation creates unique opportunities for companies developing solutions to specific energy transition challenges.

Mark Anderson, chief acceleration officer at the Net Zero Technology Centre (NZTC), describes the UAE as “a fantastic market for technology innovation, backed by government and industry.”

He points to a sharply rising focus on energy transition: “They [UAE] saw an 8% year-on-year gain in the World Economic Forum’s Energy Transition Index for 2025, the fastest in the Middle East.

“There’s clear urgency here. Strong funding is enabling real investment in energy technologies, and the collaborative culture supports rapid action and calculated risk-taking.”

For global tech providers and energy leaders, this openness offers a route into one of the world’s most active decarbonisation markets.

engineers inspect a site with pipes for clean energy UAE © Shutterstock / CandyRetriever
Organisations are working with specialised partners to assess energy technologies.

To meet targets, energy companies increasingly combine internal R&D with external partnerships. From hard-to-abate industrial processes to methane mitigation and materials circularity, the right solution may already exist, if you know where to look.

This is where structured, independent technology evaluation plays a role.

Rather than relying solely on in-house R&D, organisations are working with specialised partners to assess technologies for readiness, scalability and environmental fit.

“Operators know innovation isn’t just about having a good idea,” says Mark. “It’s about proving it works in real-world conditions – and having a plan for deployment.

“But identifying the right technologies, evaluating them and planning for implementation takes a huge amount of internal time. That’s why it makes sense to engage specialised partners who can help accelerate the journey.”

Catalysing progress through real-world pilots

Innovation competitions serve as testbeds where innovators compete to prove performance under operational conditions. For host companies, they offer pathways to adopt vetted emerging solutions more efficiently.

The 2023 Decarbonisation Technology Challenge, hosted by ADNOC with NZTC, drew 650 entrants worldwide. Winners, such as RevTerra’s recycled-steel flywheel batteries and Oxford Flow’s methane-reducing valve, secured in-country pilots.

Brendan Hegerty, director of growth, product management and sustainability at Oxford Flow, shared: “The ADNOC Decarbonisation Challenge gave us a rare chance to engage directly with operators and experts driving real change.

“The most valuable takeaway was validating that our zero-emissions valve aligns with the industry’s broader methane reduction goals. It showed that what we’re doing isn’t just innovative – it’s directly relevant.”

Why partnerships drive deployment

For many energy operators, especially those managing large asset bases, internal innovation programmes can be resource intensive.

This is where specialist organisations add value, offering technology scouting and validation services that reduce overheads and accelerate adoption.

“You need to carry out proper due diligence to assess how suitable these technologies are,” says Mark. “In the UAE’s heat and humidity, environmental fit is critical. Our technical team can gauge that.”

Technology centres of excellence provide the depth needed to support this process. NZTC has screened 3,500 technologies, supporting developers across carbon capture and storage, hydrogen, renewables and emissions reduction.

“Just last year,” Mark adds, “we ran another competition for ADNOC with a niche focus on sulphur use. The extensive range of our network, and our team’s expertise, are major strengths.

“Leveraging these lets clients focus on what they do best – while advancing their innovation maturity.”

headshot of Mark Anderson, chief acceleration officer at the Net Zero Technology Centre © Supplied by Net Zero Technology
Mark Anderson is chief acceleration officer at the Net Zero Technology Centre (NZTC).

This integrated model builds a bridge between industrial operators and technology developers. By treating innovation as a shared effort, companies can reduce risk and accelerate progress toward net zero.

Widespread decarbonisation requires proven, scalable technologies deployed under real-world conditions. The sector’s most forward-thinking players are those forging cross-sector alliances, leveraging independent evaluation and accelerating pilots.

The UAE’s proactive approach to strategic collaboration is not only enabling measurable progress on its net zero agenda, but also setting a global benchmark for innovation that others can follow. For those ready to meet the challenge, the landscape has never been more exciting.

NZTC’s Mark Anderson and Cammy Booth will be attending ADIPEC 2025. Connect with them at Euro Mechanical’s booth.

Read more: ‘Phenomenal’ energy innovators secure £150m investment boost

Tags