As the UAE moves toward a net zero future, strategic collaboration is proving essential in overcoming the technological challenges of the energy transition. These joint efforts are enabling the country’s energy leaders to identify and scale the clean energy breakthroughs of tomorrow.

About partnership content Some Energy Voice online content is funded by outside parties. The revenue from this helps to sustain our independent news gathering. You will always know if you are reading paid-for material as it will be clearly labelled as “Partnership” on the site and on social media channels, This can take two different forms. “Presented by”

This means the content has been paid for and produced by the named advertiser. “In partnership with”

This means the content has been paid for and approved by the named advertiser but written and edited by our own commercial content team.

The UAE is showing its continued strategic commitment to net zero through significant investment in renewables, alternative fuels and emissions reduction. A sizable share of that investment is going towards confronting major technological challenges such as upgrading grids, scaling storage and cutting emissions.

While these challenges are global, the region faces its own unique conditions and priorities. Lasting progress depends on practical partnerships that unite global expertise with local insight, ensuring solutions are not just ambitious but truly work in context.

A gateway for global innovators

The UAE’s investment in large-scale decarbonisation creates unique opportunities for companies developing solutions to specific energy transition challenges.

Mark Anderson, chief acceleration officer at the Net Zero Technology Centre (NZTC), describes the UAE as “a fantastic market for technology innovation, backed by government and industry.”

He points to a sharply rising focus on energy transition: “They [UAE] saw an 8% year-on-year gain in the World Economic Forum’s Energy Transition Index for 2025, the fastest in the Middle East.

“There’s clear urgency here. Strong funding is enabling real investment in energy technologies, and the collaborative culture supports rapid action and calculated risk-taking.”

For global tech providers and energy leaders, this openness offers a route into one of the world’s most active decarbonisation markets.

© Shutterstock / CandyRetriever

To meet targets, energy companies increasingly combine internal R&D with external partnerships. From hard-to-abate industrial processes to methane mitigation and materials circularity, the right solution may already exist, if you know where to look.

This is where structured, independent technology evaluation plays a role.

Rather than relying solely on in-house R&D, organisations are working with specialised partners to assess technologies for readiness, scalability and environmental fit.

“Operators know innovation isn’t just about having a good idea,” says Mark. “It’s about proving it works in real-world conditions – and having a plan for deployment.

“But identifying the right technologies, evaluating them and planning for implementation takes a huge amount of internal time. That’s why it makes sense to engage specialised partners who can help accelerate the journey.”

Catalysing progress through real-world pilots

Innovation competitions serve as testbeds where innovators compete to prove performance under operational conditions. For host companies, they offer pathways to adopt vetted emerging solutions more efficiently.

The 2023 Decarbonisation Technology Challenge, hosted by ADNOC with NZTC, drew 650 entrants worldwide. Winners, such as RevTerra’s recycled-steel flywheel batteries and Oxford Flow’s methane-reducing valve, secured in-country pilots.

Brendan Hegerty, director of growth, product management and sustainability at Oxford Flow, shared: “The ADNOC Decarbonisation Challenge gave us a rare chance to engage directly with operators and experts driving real change.

“The most valuable takeaway was validating that our zero-emissions valve aligns with the industry’s broader methane reduction goals. It showed that what we’re doing isn’t just innovative – it’s directly relevant.”

Why partnerships drive deployment

For many energy operators, especially those managing large asset bases, internal innovation programmes can be resource intensive.

This is where specialist organisations add value, offering technology scouting and validation services that reduce overheads and accelerate adoption.

“You need to carry out proper due diligence to assess how suitable these technologies are,” says Mark. “In the UAE’s heat and humidity, environmental fit is critical. Our technical team can gauge that.”

Technology centres of excellence provide the depth needed to support this process. NZTC has screened 3,500 technologies, supporting developers across carbon capture and storage, hydrogen, renewables and emissions reduction.

“Just last year,” Mark adds, “we ran another competition for ADNOC with a niche focus on sulphur use. The extensive range of our network, and our team’s expertise, are major strengths.

“Leveraging these lets clients focus on what they do best – while advancing their innovation maturity.”

© Supplied by Net Zero Technology

This integrated model builds a bridge between industrial operators and technology developers. By treating innovation as a shared effort, companies can reduce risk and accelerate progress toward net zero.

Widespread decarbonisation requires proven, scalable technologies deployed under real-world conditions. The sector’s most forward-thinking players are those forging cross-sector alliances, leveraging independent evaluation and accelerating pilots.

The UAE’s proactive approach to strategic collaboration is not only enabling measurable progress on its net zero agenda, but also setting a global benchmark for innovation that others can follow. For those ready to meet the challenge, the landscape has never been more exciting.

NZTC’s Mark Anderson and Cammy Booth will be attending ADIPEC 2025. Connect with them at Euro Mechanical’s booth.

Read more: ‘Phenomenal’ energy innovators secure £150m investment boost