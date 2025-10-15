The first word in energy - App Image
The first word in energy
Be the first to know with in-app alerts and exclusive reporting
Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Energy Transition

‘The economics has changed’ – Miliband defends sprint to clean power

Approximately 400,000 additional jobs are expected to be created under the clean power plan.

October 15th 2025, 5:12 pm
3 min read
Mandatory Credit: Photo by ADAM VAUGHAN/EPA/Shutterstock (15512279aq) British Secretary of State for Energy Security and Net Zero Ed Miliband delivers a speech during the Labour Party Conference in Liverpool, Britain, 01 October 2025. The conference runs from 28 September to 01 October at the Arena Convention Centre in Liverpool. Labour Party Conference - Day Four, Liverpool, United Kingdom - 01 Oct 2025© Shutterstock Feed
Mandatory Credit: Photo by ADAM VAUGHAN/EPA/Shutterstock (15512279aq) British Secretary of State for Energy Security and Net Zero Ed Miliband delivers a speech during the Labour Party Conference in Liverpool, Britain, 01 October 2025. The conference runs from 28 September to 01 October at the Arena Convention Centre in Liverpool. Labour Party Conference - Day Four, Liverpool, United Kingdom - 01 Oct 2025
Jessica Mills Davies

Jessica Mills Davies

London Correspondent

The economics of clean energy have “changed” according to UK energy secretary Ed Miliband, meaning it is now the lower-cost option to provide energy security for the country.

“The economics has changed [beyond] all recognition, whatever the challenges, the trend is clear, the economics moves in the direction of clean energy,” he said addressing an audience at the EnergyUK conference on Tuesday in Westminster.

Miliband also said his government expects to create 400,000 new jobs as part of its clean energy jobs plan by 2030.

He described a juncture faced by the UK with two possible avenues – one being the buildout of more fossil fuels and the other being clean energy.

Miliband described two roads “opening up to Britain”, including a “sprint to clean power” in partnership with government, or “doubling down” exposure to fossil fuels.

He added that increasing fossil fuel usage would risk the UK losing out on the jobs created in what he described as a “huge economic opportunity”.

He spelled out “the prize of a renewables-based system” with nuclear.

“It gets us off a fossil-fuel roller coaster, reducing our exposure as a country” he said. “Clean Power 2030 will mean volatile gas sets the wholesale electricity price much less often than today.

“It is homegrown clean energy, which cannot be weaponised by dictators or petrostates, giving us much greater energy sovereignty.

“And it will significantly lower the wholesale costs of electricity, which will benefit heavy industry and has the potential to bring down consumer bills for good.”

Achilles heel

Miliband acknowledged that government needs to fund investment in infrastructure, reiterating the independent Climate Change Committee’s advice that a decarbonised energy system would lower costs.

“As the electricity system decarbonises, with wind and solar displacing unabated gas, the underlying costs of electricity supply are expected to fall over time,” the institution said in its seventh carbon budget.

“Our exposure to fossil fuel markets will remain the Achilles heel of our energy system, keeping bills high,” Miliband said.

“We face further challenges of historic underinvestment in our energy systems and growing electricity demands.

“The choice for the future is therefore what kind of energy system we want to build, not whether we want to build it at all.”

He said that building a clean energy system “is the right choice for the country”, and “the only route for a system that can reliably bring down bills for good”.

Yet Miliband warned of the “huge damage” to businesses caused by the “energy shock” that is still reverberating today, following the restriction on European gas markets from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Wholesale gas prices are still 75% higher than they were before the energy crisis, he said.

Clean power is ”cheaper” than gas “to build and operate”, he added.

“Strike prices for solar and onshore wind in our last auction, AR6, were nearly 50% cheaper than the levelised cost estimate to build and operate a new gas plant,” Miliband said, in a rebuff to shadow energy secretary Claire Coutinho.

“Offshore wind, despite global cost pressures, was also cheaper than new gas.”

Tags