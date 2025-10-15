The economics of clean energy have “changed” according to UK energy secretary Ed Miliband, meaning it is now the lower-cost option to provide energy security for the country.

“The economics has changed [beyond] all recognition, whatever the challenges, the trend is clear, the economics moves in the direction of clean energy,” he said addressing an audience at the EnergyUK conference on Tuesday in Westminster.

Miliband also said his government expects to create 400,000 new jobs as part of its clean energy jobs plan by 2030.

He described a juncture faced by the UK with two possible avenues – one being the buildout of more fossil fuels and the other being clean energy.

Miliband described two roads “opening up to Britain”, including a “sprint to clean power” in partnership with government, or “doubling down” exposure to fossil fuels.

He added that increasing fossil fuel usage would risk the UK losing out on the jobs created in what he described as a “huge economic opportunity”.

He spelled out “the prize of a renewables-based system” with nuclear.

“It gets us off a fossil-fuel roller coaster, reducing our exposure as a country” he said. “Clean Power 2030 will mean volatile gas sets the wholesale electricity price much less often than today.

“It is homegrown clean energy, which cannot be weaponised by dictators or petrostates, giving us much greater energy sovereignty.

“And it will significantly lower the wholesale costs of electricity, which will benefit heavy industry and has the potential to bring down consumer bills for good.”

Achilles heel

Miliband acknowledged that government needs to fund investment in infrastructure, reiterating the independent Climate Change Committee’s advice that a decarbonised energy system would lower costs.

“As the electricity system decarbonises, with wind and solar displacing unabated gas, the underlying costs of electricity supply are expected to fall over time,” the institution said in its seventh carbon budget.

“Our exposure to fossil fuel markets will remain the Achilles heel of our energy system, keeping bills high,” Miliband said.

“We face further challenges of historic underinvestment in our energy systems and growing electricity demands.

“The choice for the future is therefore what kind of energy system we want to build, not whether we want to build it at all.”

He said that building a clean energy system “is the right choice for the country”, and “the only route for a system that can reliably bring down bills for good”.

Yet Miliband warned of the “huge damage” to businesses caused by the “energy shock” that is still reverberating today, following the restriction on European gas markets from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Wholesale gas prices are still 75% higher than they were before the energy crisis, he said.

Clean power is ”cheaper” than gas “to build and operate”, he added.

“Strike prices for solar and onshore wind in our last auction, AR6, were nearly 50% cheaper than the levelised cost estimate to build and operate a new gas plant,” Miliband said, in a rebuff to shadow energy secretary Claire Coutinho.

“Offshore wind, despite global cost pressures, was also cheaper than new gas.”