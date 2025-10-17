The first word in energy - App Image
Energy Transition

Power Moves: GB Energy’s Aberdeen Energy Taskforce and more

Decom Mission, the National Wealth Fund and Wood also feature in this week’s edition.

October 17th 2025, 2:44 pm
5 min read
GB Energy Aberdeen Energy Taskforce co-chairmen Graeme Sword and Iain Anderson.© Supplied by GB Energy
GB Energy Aberdeen Energy Taskforce co-chairmen Graeme Sword and Iain Anderson.

Michael Behr

Renewables Reporter

Graeme Sword and Iain Anderson have been appointed as co-chairs of GB Energy’s new Aberdeen Energy Taskforce.

The new leadership group is designed to ensure that the energy transition delivers for the north-east of Scotland – securing local jobs, investment, and opportunity as the UK moves to clean power.

It will advise GB Energy’s board and executive team on how to ensure the group’s investment reflects the strengths, needs and aspirations of Aberdeen and the wider region.

The full membership of the Aberdeen Energy Taskforce is:

  • Juergen Maier, GB Energy chairman
  • Graeme Sword, taskforce co-chairman
  • Iain Anderson, taskforce co-chairman
  • Allan Pirie, Ashtead Technology CEO
  • Bob Keiller, Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce chairman
  • Bob Ruddiman, Burness Paull co-head of energy
  • David Whitehouse, Offshore Energies UK (OEUK) CEO
  • Donella Beaton, Robert Gordon University vice-principal
  • Jeff Corray, Piper Sandler head of private equity, and D2Zero CFO
  • Maggie McGinlay, ETZ CEO
  • Michael Love, Opito head of policy
  • Myrtle Dawes, Net Zero Technology Centre CEO
  • Neil McCulloch, Adura CEO
  • Nick Dalgarno, Piper Sandler managing director, energy, power & infrastructure
  • Roy MacGregor, Global Energy Group chairman.
  • Simon Roddy, Shell senior vice-president and upstream director
  • Steve Gray, Ventex CEO

The taskforce will meet quarterly, supported by a dedicated secretariat within GBE’s external affairs team.

GB Energy chairman Juergen Maier said: “Aberdeen has been the energy capital of Europe for decades. As we are accelerating the energy transition, we’re ensuring that the wealth of experience gained in oil and gas helps drive our mission to make Britain a renewable energy superpower.

“Our new taskforce will make sure that local supply chains, manufacturing and innovation benefit from every decision we make and to help make the transition successful for them and their teams. The northeast’s voice will be heard loud and clear as we manage this transition together.”

National Wealth Fund chief operating officer Susan Urkevich. © Supplied by National Wealth Fund
National Wealth Fund chief operating officer Susan Urkevich.

Susan Urkevich will join the UK’s National Wealth Fund (NWF) as its chief operating officer on 3 November.

With over 25 years’ experience in financial services, including roles in sustainability, infrastructure finance and operational resilience, Urkevich will take on the role the same day as the NWF’s new CEO, Oliver Holbourn.

She will work from the group’s Leeds headquarters, where she will lead the operations, IT, PMO, procurement, and facilities functions. She will work closely with the CEO and executive committee to ensure the smooth and efficient running of the organisation.

NWF interim chief executive Ian Brown said: “Susan will be a real asset to the team. She brings a wealth of experience from the private sector, with a real focus on driving operational excellence. This will be of huge value as we continue to scale up our organisation, working in partnership to drive investment in support of the government’s growth and clean energy missions.”

Decom Mission chairman of the board Gareth Jones. © Supplied by Decom Mission
Decom Mission chairman of the board Gareth Jones.

Gareth Jones has been appointed as the chairman of the board of trade organisation Decom Mission.

Previously serving as decommissioning division manager for Aberdeen-headquartered consultancy Xodus, Jones has been with the energy consultancy for seven years and has over two decades of experience in working in regulatory, advisory and consultancy roles.

He replaces Jinda Nelson, decommissioning project manager for PDi, who has led the Decom Mission board since 2019.

Jones said: “Decommissioning is now a strategic priority, growing rapidly as the UK basin moves further into late life, and the challenges ahead are becoming more complex, more connected, and more urgent.

“It is more imperative than ever that Decom Mission continues to be a trusted voice in the industry, connecting members with government and communities. Our role is to facilitate a culture of openness, ambition and shared purpose as a catalyst for action – and we are committed to shaping the sustainable future of decommissioning here in the UK, and worldwide.”

Wood CEO Ken Gilmartin. © Supplied by Wood
Wood CEO Ken Gilmartin.

Ken Gilmartin will step down as CEO of Aberdeen’s Wood Group as part of its takeover by Middle Eastern rival Sidara.

Gilmartin will stay in his role until the upcoming shareholder vote on the Sidara deal on 12 November.

The decision to stay in post is set to support an orderly transition, and at the end of his tenure, he will resign as a director of the company’s board.

Iain Torrens, currently Wood’s permanent group chief financial officer, will take on the role of CEO with effect from Ken’s departure.

Torrens was appointed to replace the previous CFO, Arvind Balan, who resigned this year over concerns he had incorrectly described his professional qualifications.

Wood chairman Roy Franklin said: “Since joining the company earlier this year, Iain has demonstrated experience, leadership and decisiveness to guide the business through a very challenging period. The board is confident he is well-placed to lead the company into its next chapter.

Recruitment Ventures director Mark Gillespie. © Supplied by Recruitment Ventures
Recruitment Ventures director Mark Gillespie.

Mark Gillespie has been appointed as director of Recruitment Ventures, one of two senior appointments at the Aberdeen-based energy sector specialist.

An energy industry veteran with 35 years of experience in the oil, gas and renewables sector, Gillespie will oversee business strategy. He will continue in his roles as CEO of Recyle8 and as a director of marine energy specialist Rivtide Power.

In addition, Rhea Fraser has been promoted to operations director and will focus on the group’s day-to-day business.

Fraser joined Recruitment Ventures in 2024 and has decades of recruitment agency and in-house experience working at senior levels with companies including Rovco, Baker Hughes, Oceaneering and GE Oil and Gas.

I7V owners Doug Duguid and Michael Buchan will play an increased role in Recruitment Ventures as the company looks to expand its UK and international footprint and have confirmed they will invest an undisclosed sum to support future growth.

Duguid said: “Working alongside recruitment and HR expert Rhea Fraser, who will be responsible for all operational matters, Mark will support the business as it consolidates in existing markets and looks to expand in the thriving infrastructure sector which is benefiting from unprecedented large-scale investment.”

Prosper director of policy and membership Magnus Llewellin. © Supplied by Prosper
Prosper director of policy and membership Magnus Llewellin.

Magnus Llewellin has joined Scottish economic forum Prosper as its new director of policy and membership.

With more than 30 years of experience across national and regional media, Llewellin has served as editor of the Times Scotland and the Sunday Times Scotland, and was previously editor-in-chief of the Herald and Times and editor of the Herald.

In his new role, he will lead Prosper’s policy development and member engagement, strengthening the organisation’s voice on behalf of Scotland’s business community and expanding its growing network of members across sectors and regions. Prosper was previously known as Scottish Council for Development and Industry (SCDI).

Llewellin said: “Prosper is helping to bring together a diverse range of businesses that share a common ambition for growth, innovation and collaboration. I look forward to working with our members to shape policies that make Scotland a more dynamic and competitive place to do business.”

 

Power Moves, your weekly source of all the UK energy sector recruitment news you need to know, is kindly sponsored by Ramsay Black.

