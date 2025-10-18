UK launches plan for 860,000 clean energy jobs by 2030

The number of people working in clean energy in the UK is expected to double to 860,000 by 2030, according to a government estimate.

The Department for Energy Security and Net Zero (DESNZ) has unveiled its “clean energy jobs plan” to meet expected demand, particularly for plumbers, electricians and welders, as investors commit to tens of billions of new energy capacity including nuclear and carbon capture and storage (CCS).

Energy secretary Ed Miliband pledged to ensure the plan is “pro-union”, with proposals deliver collective bargaining rights and certainties on levels of pay, terms and conditions, including a “fair work charter” for offshore wind developers benefiting from public funding.

Fair work and skills clauses will also be included in grants and procurements from Great British Energy and through the clean industry bonus scheme aimed at incentivising investment in renewables.

The plan supports retraining for ex-military personnel for jobs in solar panel installation, wind turbine factories and nuclear power stations. It will also aim to offer tailored schemes for ex-offenders, school leavers and the unemployed

Previously announced plans to support oil and gas workers will “substantially scale up”, with £20 million from the UK and Scottish Governments to broaden the oil and gas transition training fund.

The delayed energy skills passport, which supports routes for oil and gas workers to more easily transition into roles in offshore wind, will be extended to the nuclear and the electricity grid sectors. However, in Scotland support for nuclear skills will be limited to decommissioning as the Scottish Government has a ban on new nuclear development still in place.

Following reforms to the education skills system, government has set a target for two-thirds of young people to participate in higher-level learning – academic, technical or apprenticeships – by age 25, up from 50% today.

The plan will also establish five new “technical excellence colleges” in areas across the UK. These will extend skills pilots in previously established in Cheshire, Lincolnshire and Pembrokeshire.

In a statement on the launch of the strategy on Sunday, Miliband said: “Communities have long been calling out for a new generation of good industrial jobs. The clean energy jobs boom can answer that call – and today we publish a landmark national plan to make it happen.

“Our plans will help create an economy in which there is no need to leave your hometown just to find a decent job. Thanks to this government’s commitment to clean energy, a generation of young people in our industrial heartlands can have well-paid secure jobs, from plumbers to electricians and welders.

“This is a pro-worker, pro-jobs, pro-union agenda that will deliver the national renewal our country needs.”

Unions welcomed the government’s commitment to “good union jobs”.

Paul Nowak, general secretary of the TUC, said: “After years of previous governments starving British industry of investment, this represents a serious plan to start to rebuild our industrial heartlands and deliver quality jobs in clean energy – as well as supporting even more in supply chains right across the country.

“Crucially, it puts decent work at the heart of our energy system. And it shows that when government makes a plan with unions and workers, the whole country can benefit.

“Whether it’s welders in Wrexham or pipefitters on Teesside, the firm commitment to clean energy jobs being good union jobs is one which will improve working lives the country over.

“We now look forward to government delivering a similarly robust and funded plan for the North Sea transition, which safeguards jobs and livelihoods.“