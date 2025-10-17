A UK net zero parliamentary committee heard on Wednesday that levies such as contracts for renewable power, nuclear and carbon capture and storage (CCS) are adding £300 to annual energy bills.

Octopus Energy’s director for regulation and economics Rachel Fletcher warned that electricity prices will rise by a fifth within five years, even if wholesale prices halve.

The solution, according to Fletcher, could be to remove gas from the market.

“If we continue on the path that we’re on right now, in all likelihood, electricity prices for a typical customer are going to be 20% higher in four or five years’ time than they are now, and that’s even if wholesale prices halve,” she told MPs at the hearing.

“We completely support the decarbonisation of electricity that will begin to bring wholesale prices down but the non-commodity costs are adding about £300 of pressure under a typical bill.”

These non-commodity costs include transmission charges, network costs, tax and levies.

Energy companies warned of rising energy debt that will hit £5bn by Christmas, according to ScottishPower’s customer business chief executive Andrew Ward.

The latest Business Energy Tracker 2025 from npower Business Solutions showed that 97% of businesses are concerned about the increase in costs needed to finance the net-zero transition.

“We’ve got to do something radical to address that and part of the solution could be taking gas out of the market,” Fletcher said, adding: “I don’t think it’s a silver bullet.

“I think we need a government that is looking at a range of radical options and looking to move along with the regulator and other parts of the system much more quickly to address the path that we’re on before it’s too late.”

EDF Energy’s chief executive officer Simone Rossi, when asked by MPs if the marginal price of gas is driving up prices, said that he thought prices would remain high even if wholesale prices fell.

Energy supplier E.ON UK’s CEO Chris Norbury said the role gas plays in the wholesale market “needs to be addressed”.

He referenced a report from consultancy Stonehaven that suggested moving gas plants out of the wholesale market and into a ‘strategic reserve’ could potentially save consumers £5bn per annum.

“That’s something that we should look at, and something that we should consider to help bring bills down,” said Norbury.

He said that moving some non-commodity costs, such as legacy policy costs for feed-in tariffs, the Climate Change Levy and Renewables Obligation, “off the electricity bill”, could lower bills, as some modelling suggests bills will not fall even if gas wholesale prices drop.

Energy bosses raised concerns that even removing wholesale gas price volatility would not be sufficient to reduce consumer bills.

Ecotricity founder Dale Vince recently called for UK oil and gas operators to be included in the contracts-for-difference (CfD) scheme, and offered guaranteed power prices, alongside low-carbon producers.

Energy companies are investing in the energy transition apace, and any retroactive changes to existing legislation could damage investor confidence.

For example, Ward said Scottish Power plans to invest £24bn in the UK energy transition by 2028.

He said that investment is “built on a return, a guarantee” from government. If that guarantee was “breached”, it would be a “bad signal” for the whole of the UK, he warned.

Renewables will bring down the wholesale price of electricity in time, according to Fletcher, but levies associated with renewables, nuclear and CCS are rising with additional contracts-for-difference and the new regulated asset base system for nuclear.

Gas-fired power generation is meanwhile costed differently, as gas and peaking power trades at a wholesale price.

Fletcher cited the example of new awards for nuclear projects.

The latest nuclear project to reach final investment decision, Sizewell C in Suffolk, is expected to add £12 to annual bills alone.

That project has a cost threshold well above the £38bn cost estimate, at £47.7bn, and is expected to rise further due to inflation, meaning it is highly likely that it will end up more expensive than contracted, but delayed, nuclear project Hinkley Point C.