Energy supplier E.ON, one of the UK’s big six energy companies, is addressing the cost-of-living crisis by “investing in energy efficiency at the grassroots level”, according to chief commercial officer of its infrastructure unit Vijay Tank.

Decarbonised heat networks, he said, “cut emissions while protecting residents from the volatility of wholesale energy prices”. E.ON Infrastructure Solutions is deploying clean energy infrastructure such as local district heating networks as well as smart grids and battery storage in partnership with local governments lower bills and decarbonise simultaneously.

Tank’s comments come as tension between suppliers and government over net-zero targets mounts. On Wednesday, the parliamentary committee on net zero heard that bills will rise by 20% next year as levies such as green subsidies are expected to add £300 to annual bills.

The energy supplier’s UK chief executive Chris Norbury said at the hearing that when smart meters are installed, he is “more comfortable” with billing performance, praising the Dutch model for affordability.

Research commissioned by E.ON in June found that public support for net-zero targets by 2030 was 67%, but that 44% identified failings in the way that government handled energy security.

“Clearly there is huge amount of public support for net zero targets in the UK, as well as support for more investment in local green energy projects,” said Tank.

“However, our research shows that just 5% felt listened to when it comes to decisions around local green investments and, more generally, dissatisfaction with how the government is handling energy security and the energy transitions.”

Octopus’s director for regulation and economics Rachel Fletcher warned MPs on the committee that electricity prices would rise by a fifth within five years without “radical” solutions. She cited additional levies for nuclear power and carbon capture, with Sizewell C alone expected to add £12 a year to bills before inflation.

This week, the National Audit Office (NAO) meanwhile slammed energy companies for failing to fulfil their obligations to install better insulation in homes. The Social Market Foundation think tank called the debacle a “scandal”.

Two government schemes, the energy company obligation 4 (ECO4), and Great British insulation scheme, both require larger energy companies to install energy-saving measures such as insulation in homes, funded via energy consumers’ bills.

The Department for Energy Security and Net Zero (DESNZ) suspended 38 installation businesses, and in January the NAO said it had become aware of poor-quality solid wall insulation installed under the schemes, and broadened checks of insulation measures.

Social Market Foundation senior researcher Niamh O Regan said: “The scale of faulty energy efficiency installations, and the systemic failures identified in the NAO investigation published today are extremely concerning.”

UK minister for energy consumers Martin McCluskey said the NAO’s report showed “unacceptable, systemic failings in the installation of solid wall insulation” which has affected tens of thousands of families.

E.ON declined to comment on the NAO report into insulation failings.

Tank said the company’s priority remains to trial renewables projects in combination with local authorities and to modernise infrastructure.

With data from the Office for National Statistics showing 46% of C2DE demographic favouring financial support for energy bills, that is not the only answer, according to Tank.

He said decarbonisation will lead to cheaper bills, not through tariffs, but by partnering with green providers, and government. The supplier is proposing to sidestep the usual route of power purchase agreements or contracted large-scale renewable energy generation assets.

“While government financial support could help some people, it is necessary to offer long-term solutions such as better insulation and greener energy options,” said Tank.

This overhaul involves “modernising infrastructure to make the energy system more resilient and affordable”, developing local district heating networks with councils, investing in smart grids and battery storage, and encouraging home insulation, heat pumps, smart meters, and rooftop solar.

Energy debt is rising fast, soaring to nearly £4bn by mid-2025, a 90% increase in two years. Energy bosses said at Wednesday’s hearing that debt will rise to at least £5bn by the end of the year, which ScottishPower’s customer business CEO Andrew Ward called “out of control”.

Tank said E.ON provided £92 million in direct bill support to its customers last year, nearly double its annual profit.

“We urgently need a more targeted approach to price support, funded fairly across the industry and government,” he said. “But innovation is also important alongside protection, too.”

The supplier has operated a 15-year partnership with Coventry City Council, which Tank described as “a UK-first model for local energy transformation”, involving retrofitting public buildings, rolling out renewables and electrifying transport with project partners.

It includes a proposed solar farm at Lentons Lane in Coventry, which was due to conclude a consultation in September.

“The partnership is designed to attract private investment, create green jobs, and engage the community,” said Tank. “This partnership is about delivery, not just ambition, and its success shows it can become a model for other UK cities—showing how strategic partnerships can accelerate net zero goals.”

He explained that the Coventry partnership is “helping customers turn their £150 warm home discount into over £250 in annual savings” by partnering with technology start-up Kestrix to trial the use of drones to harvest data on heat loss.

E.ON is also trialling pilot projects, such as a first-of-its-kind solar energy sharing scheme based at an East London primary school.

“This partnership demonstrates the way forward — local collaboration between government and businesses to accelerate net zero delivery in a way that ensures local communities are listened to,” Tank said.

“We complement government policy with practical delivery – our role is to unlock investment, innovation, and trust.”

Cutting emissions ‘while protecting’ against price volatility

Decarbonising industrial heating is rising on the agenda in Europe, with the EU unveiling a €1bn auction to decarbonise industrial heat, finalising terms in October for a pilot electrification auction.

Tank said bills are reduced “straightaway” through upgrading homes with insulation, efficient heating and renewables.

E.ON operates across the EU, including in Sweden, which he said has “the lowest-cost energy in the EU”, explaining that the company is adopting lessons to “achieve the same goals in the UK”.

“The cost-of-living crisis and the challenge of decarbonising our energy system are deeply connected,” Tank said. “Households and businesses need affordable energy for today; and resilient, low-carbon solutions for the future.”

E.ON is delivering low-carbon heating networks in Sheffield and London, trialling the development of heat zones with Sheffield City Council and the City of London Corporation, selected by government as “testbeds” of heat zoning.

The supplier has also worked with local authorities to harness waste heat at the Blackburn Meadows biomass-fuelled combined heat and power plant in Sheffield, producing enough electricity to power 69,000 homes, and recycling 200,000 tonnes of waste wood.

The project “reduces carbon emissions when compared to natural gas, and provides heat to local homes and businesses”, Tank said.

“These projects not only decarbonise heat but also create long-term cost savings and greater energy security for communities.”