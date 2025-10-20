Exclusive: NSTA to launch second carbon storage licensing round in December

The North Sea Transition Authority (NSTA), the UK regulator overseeing the transition from oil and gas to lower emissions, is expected to launch its second carbon storage licensing round in December, Energy Voice has learned.

It follows the conclusion of the first carbon dioxide (CO2) storage round in September 2023, in which 14 companies were awarded licences from a pool of 26 bids.

Carbon Capture and Storage Association (CCSA) chief executive Olivia Powis said while speaking in Westminster last week that now is a pivotal moment for the UK’s carbon capture, usage and storage (CCUS) industry.

“This is a defining moment for the UK’s CCUS industry,” she said, speaking at the CCSA’s annual conference. “We’re moving from ambition to action, with projects breaking ground, investments flowing and jobs being created across our industrial regions.

“CCUS isn’t just about cutting emissions; it’s about securing the future of UK industry, driving regional growth and positioning Britain as a global leader in clean technologies.”

The upcoming licensing round is expected to reach the next stage in December or early 2026, when the NSTA will lease acreage to developers as part of a competitive process.

In May, the NSTA invited nominations and expressions of interest for carbon storage acreage in the UK continental shelf.

It invited nominations for potential locations for carbon storage sites in a bid to build what the UK regulator described as “momentum” following the prior award of permits for the HyNet industrial cluster in the North West of England and north Wales.

The HyNet cluster was approved under the Track-1 CCS cluster sequencing round initiated by the former Conservative government and initially evaluated by the former department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS).

That industrial cluster, led by partners such as specialist developer Progressive Energy, gas distribution company Cadent and Essar’s EET Fuels, is expected to reduce CO2 emitted from the region by a quarter, capturing carbon from heavy industry and using low-carbon hydrogen to power local industry, transport and heating.

Over the summer, companies were invited to submit spatial data and high-level carbon storage project descriptions to enable the NSTA and The Crown Estate to assess projects against other developments such as offshore wind farms.

Nominations closed on 31 July, and have been evaluated by the NSTA and the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero (DESNZ).

A person familiar with the matter confirmed that viable bids have been assessed in consultation with the Crown Estate and that successful applicants will be announced by early 2026.

The UK continental shelf has the potential to store up to 78 gigatonnes of CO2 in depleted reservoirs and saline aquifers, the NSTA estimates.

NSTA chief executive Stuart Payne previously described carbon storage as a “crucial part of the energy transition and an essential element of the path to net zero”.

In a major policy shift last October, the Labour government pledged to invest £21.7bn over 25 years in carbon sequestration and hydrogen generation projects.

Among the winners in the first round were BP and Equinor, the major partners in the Northern Endurance Partnership, which secured two additional licences west of their Viking plots in the Humber region, boosting storage capacity by up to 50% or more.

Other successful bidders in the initial round included Storegga Sell and Harbour Energy, backers of the Acorn project in the UK’s north-east.