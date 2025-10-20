Armed forces charity Mission Community has announced a one-year pilot aimed at enabling former members of the armed forces and their families in the Humber region, Lincolnshire and East Anglia to find jobs in a wide range of clean energy industries.

The mission renewable armed forces clean energy initiative will be delivered by Mission Community and aims to smooth career transitions for service leavers into the renewables sector, identifying specific jobs which would be suitable for them and highlighting any barriers preventing access to these new roles.

The charity has already worked with Renewable UK and the Offshore Wind Industry Council on a national level, but it will be the first time it focuses on a regional level, including Lincolnshire, home to five operational RAF bases.

Integrating ex-service people a key priority

Mission Community chief executive James Cameron said while the initiative, launched in 2021, has focused on highlighting the success of veterans in the energy sector, the upcoming pilot aims to “address gaps, spotlight those making significant contributions and establish new pathways.”

“In doing so, we further integrate those who have served the nation into the workforce that will power and secure the future of the UK,” he added.

RenewableUK states that up to one in five workers in the offshore wind sector comes from the armed forces community.

The programme looks to enable the trade body’s member companies to develop their own armed forces recruitment strategies and to sign the Armed Forces Covenant, which demonstrates employers’ commitments to support ex-service personnel, including those who have been injured while on active service, as they make a career change into clean power.

Businesses, local authorities, charities, and public sector organisations can sign the Covenant to demonstrate their commitment to supporting the armed forces community.

RenewableUK’s deputy chief executive Jane Cooper said: “Uniquely, this scheme focuses specifically on a part of the country where offshore wind developers, operators and supply chain companies are already based, which will maximise its impact.

“Former members of the armed forces are ideally placed to fill these roles, as they’re well used to working in closely-knit teams in challenging natural environments, and many have transferable technical or engineering skills. Many of them are already working in the clean energy sector, but we need even more,” she added.

Veterans included in Clean Energy Jobs Plan

It coincides with the publication of the government’s clean energy jobs plan which sets out how to maximise employment opportunities in renewable and nuclear power across the country, creating over 400,000 new jobs by 2030.

The plan supports retraining for ex-military personnel for jobs in solar panel installation, wind turbine factories and nuclear power stations.

Additionally, the delayed energy skills passport, which supports routes for oil and gas workers to more easily transition into roles in offshore wind, will be extended to the nuclear and the electricity grid sectors.

Mission Community chairman lieutenant general Richard Nugee said: “The clean energy jobs plan reflects the valuable contributions those who have served have made and can continue to make to the nation.

“By linking veterans and their families with career opportunities in the clean energy sector, Mission Community helps companies tap into and retain skilled talent, while at the same time enabling armed forces communities to thrive and feel valued,” he added.