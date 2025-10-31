The first word in energy - App Image
Partnership Energy Transition

Why decommissioning is a vital force in Scotland’s energy transition

October 31st 2025, 7:00 am
4 min read
Scotland’s track record in offshore decommissioning has become a key export strength.

In partnership with Scottish Enterprise

As Scotland continues to power forward in its energy transition, the role of decommissioning is gaining fresh momentum. While national priorities have traditionally centred around wind, hydrogen, tidal and geothermal, there’s growing recognition that safely and sustainably retiring assets is every bit as crucial to achieving net zero.

“As the only trade association focused on decommissioning, we know how important it is to the energy transition,” says Sam Long, CEO of Decom Mission. “We often say, you need to decom in order to decarb — decommissioning is a tangible part of reaching net zero. It also supports circularity in energy by reusing materials, recycling and reducing waste.”

This evolving focus aligns with the Scottish Government’s Renewables Exports Action Plan, which underscores the importance of collaboration to reach climate targets. Working in partnership with trade bodies such as Decom Mission and a strong supply chain of companies forged in the North Sea, Scotland is in a unique position to export its expertise to global markets.

A global opportunity

Workers decommissioning assets from St Fergus Gas Terminal.

Scotland’s track record in offshore decommissioning has become a key export strength, with markets such as the Gulf of Mexico, Brazil, and the Middle East increasingly looking to Scottish companies for specialist knowledge. Over 700 Scottish businesses are active in the sector, offering world-class capabilities in well plugging and abandonment, subsea engineering, onshore dismantling and recycling, and integrated decommissioning solutions — making Scotland a global reference point for safe, efficient, and innovative decommissioning practices.  Southeast Asia – particularly Australia – is now emerging as the next frontier, while early 2026 will see a potential Scottish trade mission to Brazil, in partnership with the Department for Business and Trade (DBT), to explore opportunities in the region.

Long highlights that decommissioning is not just about oil and gas, but part of a much broader industrial shift. Cross-industry collaboration is already a feature across the UK, and Scotland is at the heart of it. With our skilled people and right infrastructure, Scotland is well placed to become a global centre of excellence in decommissioning.”

Nuanced challenges, emerging markets

In the Middle East, where oil and gas production remains a cornerstone of the economy, the conversation around decommissioning is complex. “The language used in the region is more nuanced,” explains Sir John Harrison, COO of SAS Environmental Services. “Rather than ‘decommissioning’, many prefer to speak about ‘repurposing’ or ‘recycling’. While new wells are being drilled, there’s also growing pressure to manage legacy waste in a sustainable way.”

SAS Environmental Services, which specialises in oil waste treatment, has seen this shift first-hand. “One of the most significant challenges in the GCC is efficiently tackling volumes of legacy oil-contaminated slops and sludge,” says Harrison. “Treating these at high throughput using low carbon footprint solutions is our specialty. We’re helping operators remove bottlenecks, reduce risks and decarbonise their operations, all while achieving compliance.”

The company has noticed a marked increase in demand. “There’s been a tremendous shift in recent years,” Harrison adds. “The industry now applies real focus on reducing waste and recycling recoverable hydrocarbons. We’re proud to be leading that change, delivering results not seen before.”

People at the heart of transition

Alongside the technical expertise, Scotland’s human capital is one of its greatest assets. The transition away from traditional oil and gas presents new challenges, and new opportunities for upskilling and redeployment.

“Scotland has a unique opportunity to position itself as a world centre of excellence in decommissioning,” says Richard Madden, CEO of WeConnect Energy. “At WeConnect, we see how vital it is to keep skills engaged as the sector evolves; redeploying experience, reskilling, and retraining to meet the demands of a more balanced energy mix. Decommissioning is not simply an end-of-life activity. It’s a growth industry in its own right that offers world-class opportunities for innovation, safety and sustainability.”

That people-first approach is supported by organisations such as WeConnect and AGR, which provide training and workforce development. The sector is even beginning to see new technologies such as AI enhance inspection and data capabilities – a glimpse of how innovation continues to shape the future of decommissioning.

Save the date for ADIPEC

Scotland Pavilion from previous years.

These conversations will take centre stage at ADIPEC 2025, where 21 Scottish companies are set to showcase their decommissioning capabilities. Of these, ten will exhibit on the Scotland stand within the EIC UK Pavilion (Hall 8, stand 8450), six will have their own stands, and a further five will attend as delegates. From Decom Engineering and PD&MS to SAS Environmental Services and WeConnect Energy, the Scottish presence highlights the nation’s breadth of expertise across project management, waste treatment, plug and abandonment, engineering, and training.

For Scottish Development International (SDI), which is leading Scotland’s delegation of 25 companies, ADIPEC is more than a showcase, it’s a bridge to new markets. “We’ve developed strong relationships with major players such as ADNOC,” says Gerry Love, Team Leader, Energy Transition, SDI. “Our goal is to support Scottish firms as they adapt to global opportunities in energy transition, helping them export their expertise and build long-term partnerships.”

Visitors to ADIPEC are encouraged to visit the Scotland stand to meet the SDI team, including International Trade Specialists Mai Ahmad (Abu Dhabi) and Karen Donnelly (Edinburgh) and discover how Scotland’s innovation, skills and collaboration continue to drive the global transition towards cleaner, more sustainable energy.

