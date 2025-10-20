The Scottish National Party (SNP) has slammed Labour’s latest energy plan as bosses of the big six sound the alarm on rising bills.

SNP energy spokesperson Graham Leadbitter MP accused UK energy secretary Ed Miliband of “costing energy jobs” instead of creating them.

He lashed out at Westminster for pulling the plug on new oil and gas licences in a move expected to impact North Sea exploration, which according to last year’s budget announcement will tax oil and gas profits under the Energy Profits Levy until March 31, 2030.

His comments came as the party accused Labour of ‘broken promises’ around Aberdeen-based national energy company GB Energy.

UK energy bills forecast to rise despite Labour’s promises to cut costs

“The fact is our energy sector, Scotland’s energy sector, is haemorrhaging jobs in the thousands thanks to the Labour government’s fiscal and licensing regime – that’s the reality of Scotland’s energy in Westminster’s hands,” Leadbitter said.

Energy supplier Octopus’s director for regulation and economics Rachel Fletcher told a net zero parliamentary committee last week in Westminster that bills would jump 20% within four or five years.

This comes as energy bosses debated how the costs of the energy transition could be balanced with bill savings.

They cited the £300 of non-commodity costs on annual bills, including the cost of levies such as contracts for low-carbon power and transmission and other charges, as well as proposals to remove gas from the wholesale market into a strategic reserve.

“Let’s not forget the Labour party promised to cut our huge home energy bills by £300 and instead they’re set to go up by that same figure – that is a disgrace in an energy rich country like Scotland,” Leadbitter said.

“Westminster treats Scotland’s natural resources as a cash cow, putting our priorities last and letting job losses pile high – this is yet another stab in the dark from a Labour government that is destroying Scotland’s energy sector and allowing bills to spiral out of control.”

Miliband’s energy plan could lead to rising energy bills and job losses in Scotland

The SNP energy spokesperson called for Scottish independence, insisting it would bring down bills and claiming that Scotland produces six times more gas than it uses.

While two-thirds of the country’s electricity demand is met by renewables, he said Scotland faces an “absurd situation” where bills are rising while the industry faces job losses.

Ed Miliband told energy professionals at the annual Energy UK event last week that approximately 400,000 additional clean energy jobs would be created this decade.

The government has since launched its clean energy jobs strategy, with a vision to set up technical excellence colleges in UK energy hubs.

Meanwhile, energy minister Michael Shanks was confronted on the BBC’s Sunday Show about Labour’s plans to create at least 1,000 clean energy jobs through GB Energy.

The National newspaper recently reported that there are 69 people employed at GB Energy, just 13 of whom are based in Aberdeen.

At last year’s Labour conference, Anas Sarwar claimed the “publicly owned energy generation company” GB Energy would create “thousands of jobs”.

Kevin Stewart MSP said: “Labour’s broken promises on GB Energy have been laid bare by the minister”.

“One year on from their much-paraded Aberdeen GB Energy HQ announcement at last year’s conference, there are just 13 Aberdeen-based roles,” he said.

“The same Labour government stood by as Grangemouth workers were given redundancy notices while diverting funds to save refineries and steelworks in England.”

The row comes after energy bills rose from this month due to a change in the energy price cap.