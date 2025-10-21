The first word in energy - App Image
Energy Transition

Starmer vows to ‘double down’ on oil and gas

With the Autumn Budget coming in November, his comments hint at a potential change in direction.

October 21st 2025, 2:58 pm
2 min read
Photo by Tejas Sandhu/SOPA Images/Shutterstock

Michael Behr

Renewables Reporter

UK prime minister Keir Starmer has said he plans on “doubling down” on oil and gas’s place in the UK’s energy mix as he discussed the future of the Rosebank project.

Addressing journalists at Downing Street, he added that North Sea fossil fuels will co-exist with renewables for “many, many years”.

His comments come ahead of the Autumn Budget on 26 November, and provide some hints as to whether the Labour government will pivot to give the oil and gas sector some breathing room.

When asked by a journalist at The Scotsman about the future of the Rosebank oil field, Starmer said: “A decision is still to be taken as a result of the court case, but as I have said, oil and gas will be part of the mix for many, many years and I want to double down on that.

“It will be part of the mix alongside the fantastic opportunity of renewables, I think we can do both.”

Starmer and the Labour government have been under pressure to rethink their approach towards oil and gas and the UK North Sea.

Political leaders from the Conservatives to the SNP have called for changes to Westminster’s oil and gas licensing regime and taxation, and have been lining up to promise more fossil fuel-friendly policies, should they replace Labour as the ruling party.

In recent months, there have been hints that the government will roll back some of its anti-fossil fuel policies to help boost the struggling sector.

The government said it was considering allowing tie-backs to new oil and gas fields nearby to those with existing licences. He has also indicated he will not block the Rosebank oil field from going ahead after a court ruled its approval “unlawful”.

However, Starmer was also accused of “watering down” the UK’s Clean Energy 2030 plans, reducing the share of renewables in the energy mix from 100% clean power by 2030 to “at least 95%”.

