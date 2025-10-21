This time last year, Fintan Slye, boss of the newly incorporated National Energy System Operator (NESO) set up last October to operate the UK electricity system, described Labour’s Clean Power 2030 goal as a “Herculean effort”.

“Hercules had a busy year,” he said a year on from inception while speaking at the EnergyUK annual conference this month, adding: “But I think it still remains a Herculean challenge.”

“The scale of what needs to be delivered to get to clean power by 2030 is absolutely huge, and it’s going to require us to do things differently in different ways than we’ve done before at a different pace than we’ve done before,” Slye said.

The government’s clean power action plan, released a year ago, included distinct pathways to decarbonising the electricity system by 2030. The state-run operator NESO advised at the time that decarbonising the electricity system was possible.

One major pathway, the Further Flex and Renewables route, would prioritise offshore wind, battery storage and demand-response route, while the New Dispatch option would be reliant on dispatchable low-carbon thermal generation based on gas and carbon capture or hydrogen.

EnergyUK chief executive Dhara Vyas said the conversation had changed in the direction of the 2030 targets being “ambitious, but achievable”.

“If you look back on the last year, there have been things that give you hope,” Slye said.

He referred to the reversal of the onshore wind ban in England and Wales, and the infrastructure bill now “moving through parliament”.

However, he also raised concerns about the “development pause on Hornsea 4”, an offshore wind farm due to be developed by Danish developer Orsted that was cancelled despite winning a contract for difference in the last renewables auction round.

“We’ve seen supply chain pressures come through, both in terms of lead times for equipment and costs as well,” Slye said.

“Looking at it, in its macro sense, I think the scale of the challenge we met is absolutely huge.”

Connections reform bungled

A core plank of the Clean Power 2030 strategy included an ambitious plan to reform grid connections and reduce the queue for projects in the UK planning system to connect to the grid.

“It’s been a year of firsts,” Slye said, commenting that NESO’s role in connections reform “was not us at our best”.

“It was more difficult for our customers to engage with us to submit the evidence that we asked them for than we would have liked that to be,” he admitted.

The government’s overhaul of the grid connections queue has been “probably one of the biggest things that we’re going to do this decade in the energy system”, according to Slye.

Slye called the connections reform a “huge, huge undertaking”.

“So undoubtedly, looking back on the year, that is the one thing that was really, really difficult,” he said.

The UK is now “moving from the singular long queue of 850 GW to a much more aligned queue” with committed dates, aligned to the Strategic Spatial Energy Plan (SSEP) that is expected to be launched next year.

“We’ll come up with a national plan that shapes how investment and the energy system are built over the next quarter of a decade,” Slye said.

Lisa Woolhouse, head of the energy transition at SSEN Transmission, said while speaking at the Clean Power 2030 summit in London in July that the industry “can’t wait for the outcome of the SSEP” to decide which projects go into planning.

That plan is now “moving ahead”, according to Slye. He said NESO is entering a “formation” period in which it is “considering all the evidence” and deciding which projects “go through to Gate 2” and “how do we stack them up on a technology”.

Alongside the challenge of connections reform, he said NESO itself is changing from its former incarnation as a government department, and is now building regional teams and offices.