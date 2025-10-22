The first word in energy - App Image
Microsoft quadruples investment in carbon removal in 2025

The tech giant is one of the leading investors in the over $2.3bn direct air capture market.

October 22nd 2025, 10:24 am Updated: October 22nd 2025, 10:24 am
3 min read
Post Thumbnail© Getty Images via Bloomberg
Jessica Mills Davies

London Correspondent

Microsoft has nearly quadrupled its investments in carbon capture technology since the spring to 31 million tonnes.

These investments, including in an over $2.3 billion (£1.7bn) novel market for direct air capture, are being made as the company seeks to deploy £22bn in power-hungry AI infrastructure in the UK through to 2028.

The tech giant just signed a contract with UNDO on Tuesday, buying 28,900 tonnes of carbon credits.

Undo Carbon provides carbon removal solutions to customers including Microsoft, British Airways, Bupa, Barclays and AutoTrader.

It uses a novel technique called enhanced rock weathering as a carbon removal technology to lock away carbon dioxide (CO2) from the atmosphere.

The process involves spreading crushed silicate rock on agricultural land to capture CO2 from the atmosphere, while supporting crop yield and improving soil health without the use of fertiliser.

This is a naturally occurring process, as it is the means by which rainfall combines with CO2 to form carbonic acid, which mineralises in rock and soil where it is stored as solid carbonate. The company accelerates this by introducing silicate rock to land used for crops.

Direct air capture

Much of Microsoft’s historic investment in carbon removal has been focused in direct air capture, according to Mark Sommerfeld, UK director at the CCSA.

The novel process seeks to remove carbon from the atmosphere rather than sequestering and storing it underground.

According to a market snapshot, direct air capture accounts for only 8% of contracted durable carbon removal to date, with three companies leading the charge including Climeworks, 1PointFive and Heirloom.

More than $2.3 billion of private investment is estimated to have been ploughed into DAC companies between 2021 and the first half of 2025.

Microsoft is the leading buyer of these specialist credits, according to tracker cdr.fyi.
The tech giant began investing in carbon removal in 2023 and has massively ramped up its investments since this March, when it had purchased just 8.1 million tonnes, thus nearly quadrupling its investment in the past six or seven months.

The direct air capture process, while similar to carbon sinks and forestry-based credits, focuses not just on offsetting carbon emissions through planting, but removing CO2 from the atmosphere for thousands of years.

Vaulted Deep

One of its largest contracted investments in the space this summer was in Vaulted Deep, from which it contracted 4.915 million tonnes of carbon sequestration.

Vaulted Deep similarly focuses on removing carbon from the atmosphere, taking organic waste such as excess manure, treated sewage, paper sludge and agricultural byproducts and injecting it into the earth using technology that originated in the oil and gas industry. The carbon removal company positions itself as a dual waste management solution.

Charm Industrial

Tech giant Microsoft’s investments in carbon removal also include two delivered carbon reductions through biomass geological sequestration with Charm Industrial, which were secured at the end of September. It made another purchase from the company in July.

Charm Industrial has a similarly unusual method for removing carbon from the atmosphere, collecting agricultural residue such as hay and capturing the CO2 and converting it into a bio-oil that is injected underground.

In September, Microsoft bought batches of 20 tonnes and 43 tonnes of biomass sequestration respectively from Charm Industrial.

