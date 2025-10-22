The first word in energy - App Image
Energy Transition

Engie to buy power from six Metlen solar farms

The majority of the projects are due to enter operations this year.

October 22nd 2025, 7:49 am Updated: October 22nd 2025, 7:49 am
Solar

Michael Behr

Renewables Reporter

Greek industrial group Metlen will supply solar power from six UK projects to Engie under a 10-year power purchase agreement (PPA).

Under the deal, Metlen will provide over 233 GWh of electricity per year to the utility from the 235MW solar power portfolio.

The projects will be developed and executed entirely by Metlen’s M Renewables segment, with the majority of the sites expected to be fully commissioned by the end of 2025, with two additional sites scheduled for 2026.

Engie is one of the largest PPA providers in the world, with over 200,000 clients worldwide. Metlen has 90 renewable energy projects, including solar and battery energy storage systems (BESS) completed or at various stages of execution or development in the UK.

Earlier this year, Metlen signed six contracts to develop renewable energy projects across the UK, covering five solar farms and one BESS project with a combined capacity of 313.4 MW. This included the Benthead Solar Park for Aukera Energy in Scotland.

Metlen was previously involved in the construction of SP Energy Networks and National Grid Electricity Transmission’s £2.5 billion Eastern Green Link 1 (EGL1) subsea cable project, to link Torness in East Lothian with Hawthorn Pit in County Durham.

The company also relisted on the London Stock Exchange, moving its primary base from Athens.

Founded in Greece in 1990, Metlen operates bauxite, alumina and primary aluminium production, with privately owned port facilities.

Previously known as Mytilineos Energy and Metals, it is an integrated energy utility with activities ranging from the development, construction and operation of thermal power plants and renewable energy projects to retail electricity and natural gas supply.

