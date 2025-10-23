Njord, Ternan join to share offshore energy industry expertise

UK consultancies Njord Subsea and Ternan Energy have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on partnering to provide services to the offshore energy industry.

Specifically, their services will be geared towards offshore wind and subsea transmission. While Ternan’s announcement also mentioned the possibility of serving oil and gas infrastructure, it appears that the primary focus will be on projects related to the energy transition.

The partnership is aimed at combining Ternan’s expertise in marine geoscience with Njord’s offshore transmission and cable systems knowhow into one set of integrated, end-to-end services, according to the companies’ announcements.

Njord and Ternan said they had formed their partnership in response to the challenges that have emerged for the offshore energy industry in recent years as it has pushed into deeper waters and more complex environments farther from the shore. As this push has taken place, projects have also increased in size.

“These projects aren’t just bigger – they’re fundamentally more complex, requiring tighter integration between multiple engineering disciplines,” said Ternan in its announcement.

“Project complexity now concentrates risk at technical interfaces between geoscience, foundation design and subsea transmission systems,” said Njord in its own announcement. “Fragmented consultancy scope at these interfaces creates avoidable programme, cost and operability risk.”

In a LinkedIn post accompanying the announcement, Ternan highlighted the “critical relationship” between seabed conditions and cable system performance, saying it often determines project success. Its post warned against the pitfalls of handling geotechnical characterisation and cable engineering in isolation.

“Understanding how cables will interact with specific soil types, bathymetry and geohazards isn’t just a co-ordination exercise between disciplines; it requires genuine technical integration from the start,” Ternan said.

Consultancy

The companies said that they are combining what they describe as complementary capabilities in a bid to help address these challenges. Ternan will provide geotechnical, geophysical and foundation performance insight, while Njord will offer route engineering, burial and protection design, offshore substation interfaces and cable installation input.

“The partnership enables single-team solutions that design survey scopes, optimise routes, and align foundation and cable protection requirements from feasibility through to execution,” said Njord.

The companies also highlighted their independence from equipment suppliers, fabricators and installation contractors, which they said would ensure there were no commercial conflicts behind their technical recommendations.

“When we recommend a foundation type, burial depth or cable protection system, that recommendation is driven purely by the technical realities of the seabed, the project requirements and what makes commercial sense for the developer,” said Ternan.

As well as the trend of larger, more complex projects being developed under more challenging conditions, Ternan pointed to a more difficult market for the offshore industry to be operating in.

“This partnership comes at a crucial moment for the offshore energy sector,” Ternan said. “Government commitments are under strain in the face of increasing project costs and supply chain pinch points. If we are to have a decade of growth ahead of us, we need to innovate and think differently.”

Njord, for its part, said it would collaborate with Ternan to “reduce delivery risk and accelerate commercially viable offshore projects that support the energy transition”.