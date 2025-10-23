Labour’s flagship clean power 2030 target is under fresh scrutiny after reports the government may quietly abandon the pledge, as a Tony Blair Institute paper urges ministers to focus instead on delivering “cheaper power 2030″.

Since taking office in 2024, Labour has embarked on a series of reforms aimed at scaling up the rollout of renewable and nuclear energy as part of its goal to phase out fossil fuels and achieve 95% decarbonised electricity in the UK grid by 2030.

Labour’s plans also include establishing GB Energy, a state-backed company intended to co-invest in clean-technology projects and support domestic supply-chain growth.

However, Labour’s decision to halt new North Sea oil and gas licensing and maintain a higher windfall levy has drawn criticism from the industry, which warns the policy risks undermining investment and jobs.

Amid growing pressure from the offshore sector, The Guardian reports that Labour ministers are considering a rethink of their energy strategy in an effort to counter the rise of Reform UK.

The latest intervention from the Tony Blair Institute for Global Change (TBI) adds weight to those calls for a strategic reset, arguing for a shift in focus from the 2030 deadline itself to how best to deliver affordable, reliable clean power

Cheaper Power 2030

In a report released today, the TBI warned the current 2030 target risks driving up costs and undermining public confidence in net zero.

The institute warned that failing to address affordability could erode public consent for the energy transition and hand momentum to opponents of climate action.

“The government must focus on what matters most – for growth, for consumers and for the climate: reducing the cost of electricity in a renewables-based system and creating the conditions for the full electrification of the economy,” the report said.

© Supplied by National Grid

The TBI said Labour’s clean power 2030 mission, designed during the gas-price crisis and low-interest environment, was “right for its time”, but that “circumstances have changed”, citing rising capital costs, planning delays and grid constraints.

Led by former Labour Prime Minister Tony Blair, the think tank called for faster planning reforms and annual system reviews by the National Energy System Operator (NESO) and market changes to make electricity pricing more responsive to local and time-related factors.

The report also called on the government to temporarily ease carbon levies on gas to lower wholesale prices while additional renewable and nuclear capacity is built.

Starmer resists pressure to drop clean power goal

The intervention comes at a sensitive moment for the government in the lead up to the Autumn Budget in November and the upcoming announcement of the results of the seventh renewable energy allocation round (AR7).

Labour is facing pressure from both industry and campaigners to clarify whether it intends to retain the 2030 clean power deadline or replace it with a broader affordability-focused target.

Analysts at Cornwall Insight warned in January that grid delays and uncertainty around electricity market reforms are deterring investment and leave the UK 32 GW short of its revised clean power 2030 capacity goals.

Meanwhile, investor group IIGCC said this month that a credible, investment-ready roadmap is essential to maintain confidence.

The Guardian, citing government sources, reported that Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer is resisting pressure from senior colleagues to publicly abandon the 2030 clean-power goal, despite growing concern within government over the costs of meeting it.

Clean power ‘right choice’ for UK, DESNZ says

However, a Department for Energy Security and Net Zero (DESNZ) spokesperson told Energy Voice that The Guardian article is “completely wrong”.

“The Government and Prime Minister is fully committed to delivering clean power by 2030 because it is how we deliver a system that brings down bills for consumers and protects them against future energy shocks,” the spokesperson said.

In addition, the DESNZ spokesperson said the TBI report “rightly recognises that clean power is the right choice for this country”.

“This Government’s clean power mission is exactly how we will deliver cheaper power and bring down bills for good,” the spokesperson said.

© Supplied by X

“Our mission is relentlessly focused on delivering lower bills for the British people, to tackle the affordability crisis that has been driven by our dependence on fossil fuel markets.

“That’s why we have launched a golden age of new nuclear, consented a record amount of clean power, and welcomed the announcement of over £50bn private investment into the UK – as our mission delivers economic growth and good jobs across our country.”

Industry reacts to ‘cheaper power’ calls

Industry and campaign groups were quick to respond to the TBI report, warning that any policy shift could reshape investment priorities across the UK’s offshore and low-carbon industries.

Energy UK chief executive Dhara Vyas said clean power and electrification is “the only way to bring down bills in the long-term by reducing our exposure to volatile fossil fuel markets.”

“More clean, homegrown power also means more energy security in an unstable world,” Vyas said.

While Vyas said it is right for the government to review its policies to ensure costs are minimised for consumers, it also needs to consider that “inaction or delay” could further increase costs.

“Businesses investing billions of pounds in our country’s future rely on long-term stability to do so, and so it’s vital that the government continues to provide certainty in order to achieve this much needed transformation,” Vyas said.

Take green levies off energy bills, campaigners urge

Environmental campaigners, however, warned the government not to use the report as cover to slow progress on renewables.

Greenpeace UK political campaigner Angharad Hopkinson said the UK’s “dysfunctional electricity market is in need of urgent reform”.

“But the TBI is unhelpfully stirring the pot with divisive ideas,” Hopkinson said.

“It’s entirely possible to deliver both lower bills and the renewable energy infrastructure and grid upgrades that will help tackle climate change and bring even cheaper, more secure and stable power over time.”

Hopkinson called for UK gas plants to be moved into a strategic reserve, for The Crown Estate to cut seabed leasing costs for offshore wind developers.

© Supplied by SSE Renewables

The environmental campaign group also called for the government to cut VAT from energy bills and move policy levies from energy bills into general taxation.

“Together these measures and more would knock hundreds off bills and help keep the clean power plan on track,” Hopkinson said.

Independent think-tank E3G also urged ministers to maintain the 2030 target while shifting policy costs off electricity bills.

E3G UK programme director Ed Matthew said the “only solution to get off the gas price rollercoaster is to get off gas”.

He pointed to E3G research which found it is possible for the UK government to reach its clean power 2030 targets while reducing electricity bills by more than £200.

“But that requires urgent action by government to implement cost cutting policies, including moving levies off electricity bills into the Exchequer,” Matthew said.

“We need the Chancellor to announce this at the Budget.”