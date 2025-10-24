TotalEnergies misled consumers with greenwashing claims, court rules

The ad campaign, which ran in 2021, claimed the global energy company would become carbon neutral by 2025, which the French civic court found to be misleading – the first time the French greenwashing law has been applied to an energy company.

The French multinational company must now remove all deemed misleading carbon neutrality statements from the site or risk penalties of up to €20,000 (£17,400) per day.

Three non-government organisations (NGOs), Friends of the Earth France, Greenpeace France and Notre Affaire à Tous, brought the case to the civic court and will each receive €8,000 (£6,900) in reparations.

TotalEnergies argued the ruling “targeted general mentions of its ambitions on its website, not specific ad campaigns for its electricity and gas in France,” and will draw “the conclusions of this judgment regarding the content of its website.”

Campaign misled on Paris Accords

While citing reports from the UN Environment Programme and Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) and the need for a rapid drop in emissions to meet the Paris climate goals, the court put particular focus on the IEA recommendation to stop the development of new oil and gas fields.

The Paris Agreement, also known as the Paris Accords, is a legally binding international treaty on climate change adopted by 196 countries in 2015. It aims to limit global warming to below 2 degrees compared to pre-industrial levels.

By referencing the Accords while not clarifying its strategy includes increasing oil and gas production, the court ruled it had misled consumers and three statements must be removed.

This includes Total’s goals “to become a major actor in the energy transition” and “carbon neutral by 2050, together with society”, “place sustainability at the heart of its strategy in line with UN sustainable development objectives” and its goal to provide “more energy, less emissions.”

The NGOs said: “This is the first time in the world that a major oil and gas firm was found liable for misleading the public by greening its image.”

TotalEnergies eagerly waits for UK offshore decision

TotalEnergies, Corio Generation and Thailand’s Gulf Energy Development are the developers behind the Outer Dowsing wind farm, which is expected to receive a decision by February next year.

Construction was originally expected to begin in 2027 and commissioning in 2030, but it is unclear if the developers will need to amend their timeline as the decision was pushed back by the government this month.

In addition, a 2030 start date would position Outer Dowsing to contribute to the UK government’s Clean Power target of installing 43-50 GW of offshore wind by the end of that year.

The £2 billion project could potentially locate up to 100 turbines, each up to 403m high, 33 miles (54km) in the Humber estuary, generating 1.5GW.