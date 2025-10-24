Power Moves: Aquaterra’s new head of engineering and more

Matt Marcantonio has been appointed as head of engineering at offshore engineering solutions provider Aquaterra Energy.

Marcantonio will be responsible for driving innovation, advancing new product development and reinforcing the company’s technical leadership across well access and offshore developments, including well intervention, late-life abandonment operations, and carbon capture and storage (CCS).

He will also play a key role in mentoring the company’s next generation of engineers, helping to build capability within Aquaterra and for the broader offshore sector.

Having previously spent nearly 17 years with Claxton Engineering, Marcantonio has spent a total of 18 years within the Acteon Group.

Aquaterra Energy CEO George Morrison commented: “Hiring a talent like Matt underscores our ambition to remain at the forefront of offshore energy innovation while addressing our clients’ offshore challenges.

“His combination of deep technical knowledge, product development experience and leadership capability will be instrumental as we expand globally and continue developing technologies that support the energy transition and deliver value across the full well lifecycle.”

Aquaterra Energy recently secured two contracts to support the Northern Endurance Partnership carbon capture and storage (CCS) project in Teesside.

© Supplied by Fulkrum

Ben Lumley has been appointed as global head of integrity at inspection, expediting, auditing, and technical staffing services provider Fulkrum.

The move follows the expansion of its dedicated asset integrity division. The creation of a standalone division enables the company to scale its capabilities, enhance service delivery, and drive innovation across high-risk, asset-intensive industries.

Lumley has over 16 years of international experience in asset integrity, inspection, and non-destructive testing (NDT). He will lead the division from Fulkrum’s central office in Abu Dhabi.

Fulkrum global vice-president Brock Falkenhagen said: “Asset Integrity is a critical part of the value chain for our clients. By building this division and bringing on a leader with vast experience, we are making a clear investment in our clients’ future.

“Ben’s vision, leadership, and deep technical knowledge are exactly what we need to elevate our asset integrity offering.

“This new division not only expands our capabilities but also strengthens how we partner with clients to ensure safety, reliability, and performance at every stage of the asset lifecycle.”

© Supplied by SSEN Transmission

Laura Delaney has started in her new role as internal communications and engagement manager at SSEN Transmission.

Her work will focus on the company’s Eastern Green Link (EGL) projects. National Grid is developing a total of five EGL connections, with consultations on EGL5 beginning this year.

SSEN Transmission is collaborating to deliver EGL3, which will run from Anderby Creek on the Lincolnshire coast to Peterhead.

Delaney previously served for six years at VisitAberdeenshire, including as its head of communication from April 2021.

© Supplied by Integrity HSE

Robin Critchard has been appointed as quality manager at Aberdeen-based consultancy Integrity HSE.

Based at Integrity HSE’s Queens Road office in Aberdeen, Critchard will report to head of safety and compliance Darren Brown.

Critchard’s previous experience includes time at OEG, Canadian Natural Resources Ltd., AP Moller Maersk and more.

He is the latest in a series of appointments at Integrity HSE, including promoting Jennifer Hall to head of business development and appointing Chris Hudson as business development manager.

© Supplied by RheEnergise

Yves Rannou, senior executive at GE Hydro, Alstom and Suez, has joined the board of RheEnergise.

Working with RheEnergise’s senior management team, led by Stephen Crosher, and with the RheEnergise board chaired by Jim Campion, Rannou will provide domain expertise, experience and guidance on the commercialisation of the company’s storage technology, its project development and its business strategy.

Campion said that Rannou’s “deep knowledge of the pumped hydro storage, accumulated over decades with leadership roles in companies like Alstom Hydro and GE Hydro, and his involvement with a range of start-ups working in the green economy, will be a huge asset for us.

“As we navigate the pathway to our first commercial LDES projects, Yves’ industry knowledge and expert insight will be enormously valuable.”

© Supplied by Iberdrola Australia

Paul Simshauser has been appointed as CEO of Iberdrola Australia, replacing Ross Rolfe, who is stepping down from the role.

Leaving the role at the end of the year, Rolfe will continue to serve as chairman of the board of Iberdrola Australia.

Simshauser was CEO of Powerlink Queensland and Professor of Economics at the Centre for Applied Research in Energy Economics and Policy (CAEEPR).

Iberdrola is also the parent company of ScottishPower, which opened new offices in Edinburgh last month.