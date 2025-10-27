Aberdeen-headquartered energy consultancy Xodus Group has slid deeper into the red, posting a loss of nearly £1 million as delays in renewables projects hit earnings.

The firm, based in the Capitol Building on Union Street, reported turnover of £46.9m for 2024, down from £48.2m the year before.

Pre-tax losses widened to £917,000, compared with £736,000 in 2023, according to newly filed accounts at Companies House.

The results follow job cuts for Xodus, which has UK bases in Aberdeen, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Orkney and London.

The firm announced the cuts in July saying the move was needed to respond to a “challenging market”.

Leadership change at Xodus

Meanwhile, founder Steve Swindell has stepped down after two decades at the helm. He has been succeeded by Stuart Holley, who took over in early October.

Mr Swindell will continue to advise the company through 2026.

Mr Holley said: “Whilst it has been a challenging few years for the UK offshore market, with delays in some renewables projects and policy uncertainty around oil and gas, Xodus has continued building our global capabilities across all forms of energy including carbon capture and storage and power networks.

“We’ve reshaped for the future and plan to continue to focus on our strengths, bringing expertise to unlock value for our customers to influence positive change.”

In a LinkedIn post reflecting on his tenure, Mr Swindell noted that more than 2,700 people have held an Xodus email address since the company’s launch.

He praised co-founders Colin Manson, Richard Heard, and Alistair Dornan for their role in building the firm.

Delays in renewables sector blamed

In his strategic report, Mr Swindell said the latest results came “despite efforts to mitigate the impact of external economic factors”.

“The result is primarily due to delays in market conditions, especially in the renewables sector,” he said.

© Supplied by Simec Atlantis

He added: “With the support of shareholders the company has continued its plans to invest in broadening capability throughout the energy transition market and increasing capacity across the business.

“We are confident that these investments will position the company for a stronger financial performance in the coming years.”

He said Xodus remains proactive in developing new technologies to support the energy transition, focusing on oil and gas evolution as well as emerging renewable energy.

Global expansion despite UK challenges

Despite domestic pressures, Xodus has been expanding internationally. Earlier this year, the company acquired US-based Daymark Energy Advisors, adding 40 specialists across 23 American states and two Canadian provinces.

Last year, however, Xodus closed its X-Academy initiative in Aberdeen, blaming a lack of access to public funding for the skills accelerator.

Looking ahead, the company said it expects increased activity through 2025 as global demand for decarbonisation accelerates.

“The company is well positioned to take advantage of future opportunities arising from the energy transition and rapid efforts to decarbonise energy markets,” said Mr Swindell.

He added that oil and gas markets have undergone “a transformational period” and that Xodus has responded with innovation, new capabilities, and cost efficiencies.