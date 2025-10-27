The UK energy sector and opposition politicians have reacted with alarm to the news that services giant Petrofac is set to enter administration.

Petrofac confirmed on Monday that it has applied to appoint administrators after its restructuring plan collapsed amid ongoing financial problems.

The Aberdeen-based company announced last week that its restructuring plans were “no longer deliverable” after Dutch firm TenneT cancelled a key offshore wind contract.

Petrofac said the administration process relates to the group’s ultimate holding company only, and its UK operations will continue to trade.

The firm said it is actively exploring options for alternative restructuring and M&A solutions, and further information on the administration process will be provided “in due course”.

Petrofac decision ‘disastrous for Scotland’

Scottish Conservative West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine MP Andrew Bowie said the “devastating announcement” from Petrofac is “catastrophic” for the north-east of Scotland.

The shadow Secretary of State for Scotland said the firm’s struggles highlight the “economic damage being caused by both Labour and the SNP’s opposition to oil and gas”.

“The consequences of Labour’s harmful sanctions of increasing the windfall tax, ending the investment allowance and opposing all new oil and gas licences are now being felt, resulting in the loss of thousands of jobs,” Bowie said.

This is despite the firm’s financial problems being linked to a series of corruption and bribery cases which preceded the introduction of the windfall tax, also known as the Energy Profits Levy (EPL), which the Conservative government introduced in 2022.

© Supplied by Wullie Marr/ DCT

Bowie said Petrofac’s decision is “disastrous for Scotland” and “must act as a catalyst for both Labour and the SNP to support the sector, instead of turning their backs on it”.

SNP Aberdeen Central MSP Kevin Stewart said the news of Petrofac entering administration is “incredibly concerning” for employees and their families.

“We are seeing a succession of companies either cutting operations in the North East or leaving altogether, and it’s incumbent on policy-makers in London to reflect on that,” Stewart said.

“Scotland’s abundance of energy resources has long been the backbone of our economy, and the SNP is determined to see that continue.

“However, Labour’s Energy Profits Levy and empty promises in relation to GB Energy are putting jobs at risk and keeping bills at record levels.

“I urge the Labour government at Westminster to urgently rethink its approach and stand ready to support all those affected by this news.”

‘Stark warning’ from the North Sea

Aberdeen-based MHA partner Alan Stewart said Petrofac’s administration is “another stark warning from the North Sea”.

“Fiscal instability, unclear policy and poor project visibility are driving distress across the supply chain,” he said.

“With 1,000 direct and indirect jobs being lost every month across the sector, the administration of Petrofac’s holding company will cause understandable concern among its North East workforce.

© Supplied by Adnoc

“While Petrofac had been trying to restructure for a couple of years, this bleak news again highlights the need for urgent reform of the Energy Profits Levy and a credible long-term transition strategy.”

Stewart said that without reforms to the EPL that “more jobs and investment will leave Aberdeen and beyond – with lasting consequences for energy security and regional economies”.

Petrofac foundation ‘offers hope’

Writing on social media, former Petrofac employee Chet Biliyok said the administration announcement is “not the kind of start to the week anyone hopes for”.

“During my last 18 months at the organisation, I saw firsthand the immense effort, creativity, and dedication that the leadership team poured into trying to avert this outcome and position the company for future success,” Biliyok wrote.

“And were it not for a bad break on a Court of Appeal appeals ruling in July, the financial restructuring might already have been behind Petrofac, and the company could well have been on an upward path — perhaps resilient enough that the termination of the TenneT 2GW programme contract would not have led to this.

“And yet, here we are.”

© Supplied by Hes Corp.

Biliyok said he is “deeply saddened” to see Petrofac enter administration, but he expressed hope in the company’s future.

“The company still has excellent ongoing projects and strong contracts being delivered by an exceptionally skilled and committed workforce,” he said.

“That foundation alone offers hope — perhaps enough to help Petrofac weather this perilous period and rise again, stronger than before.

“I’ll continue to root for Petrofac and the many remarkable people behind it.”

UK North Sea

Much of the reaction to Petrofac’s announcement has focused on the UK Labour government’s energy policies.

Since taking office in 2024, Labour has raised and extended the EPL alongside vowing to restrict new exploration licences for new fields.

These policies have led to strong criticism from the offshore oil and gas sector, with the industry warning of negative effects on the wider UK economy.

North Sea operators including Harbour Energy, BP, and Repsol have already made substantial cuts to their UK workforces, while contractors face an “avalanche” of job losses.

But some political parties, such as the Liberal Democrats, deny that the North Sea sector is “suffering” as a result of policies like the windfall tax.

The UK government has also denied that its policies have contributed to Petrofac’s recent financial struggles.

Windfall tax, or mismanagement?

A Department for Energy Security and Net Zero (DESNZ) spokesperson said Petrofac’s administration is a “product of longstanding issues in their global business”.

Petrofac’s financial problems trace back to decisions made by its management team as far back as 2011.

Investigators at the UK’s Serious Fraud Office (SFO) found senior executives at Petrofac made payments between 2011–2017 to secure contracts in Iraq, Saudi and the UAE.

The SFO found Petrofac executives “engaged in elaborate schemes to corrupt the awarding of contracts, using agents to systematically bribe officials to win lucrative contracts by unfair and dishonest means”.

Following the investigation, Petrofac received a £77 million fine from UK authorities while two former executives were charged in 2024 with paying bribes in the UAE.

The financial penalties led to reputational damage mounting financial challenges at the company, leading to credit downgrades, falling share prices and significant losses.

During this period, Petrofac also had to contend with multiple senior leadership changes as well as the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global oil and gas sector.

Despite its challenges, Petrofac has continued to secure work including a two-year contract renewal with North Sea operator Ithaca Energy worth $50 million (£37m).

OPINION: Why Petrofac must now go back to its roots.