A parliamentary net zero committee has written to the big six energy suppliers after they told an inquiry bills will rise even with declines in wholesale energy prices.

Energy Security and Net Zero Committee chair Bill Esterson asked where there might be room to make efficiencies given wholesale energy costs are “just over a third of the average electricity bill”.

He said in the letter: “I would be interested in more considered comments on what you think the key issues are with non-commodity costs, what savings might be made in these and how anything that might be funded by such costs could otherwise be paid for.

“I note that wholesale costs are just over a third of the average electricity bill, so could you say whether you believe that there is room elsewhere in the system to make efficiencies?”

The committee has written to the biggest energy retailers serving the UK market, Ovo, Octopus, E.ON, Centrica, EDF UK and Scottish Power, after they raised concerns at this month’s parliamentary hearing over the impact of non-commodity costs on household bills.

Non-commodity costs – the fixed prices paid for rising transmission and network charges, as well as levies such as green subsidies and contracts-for-difference – are expected to add £300 to annual bills this year.

Octopus director for policy and economics Rachel Fletcher was among those to warn that energy bills will rise by a fifth in the next four to five years. She argued that was due to additional non-commodity costs being added for projects such as new nuclear and carbon capture developments.

“If we continue on the path that we’re on right now, in all likelihood, electricity prices for a typical customer are going to be 20% higher in four or five years’ time than they are now, and that’s even if wholesale prices halve,” she told MPs at the hearing.

Wholesale costs, by their nature, change. According to academics, wholesale energy costs equate for about a third of household electricity bills each year, driven by the price of gas, more so than environmental and social policy costs that comprise an estimated 20%.

The price cap set by regulator Ofgem rose 2% this quarter to £1,755 per year for a typical household using electricity and gas paid by direct debit.

Yet bosses argued at a parliamentary inquiry this month that even if wholesale prices were to halve, it would not bring down bills due to the effect of fixed non-commodity costs.

The committee wants to know why this is.

One potential solution, raised by Fletcher and E.ON UK chief executive Chris Norbury at the hearing this month, is to move gas plants from the wholesale market into a strategic reserve.

Such a move could save the UK £5.2bn a year, according to a report by consultancy Stonehaven and Greenpeace UK.

Market health

The committee inquiry into costs comes the year after energy regulator Ofgem introduced new capital adequacy rules in a bid to avoid another market collapse.

During the last energy crisis, Ofgem was accused by energy consultant Kathryn Porter of being asleep at the wheel by “allowing half the market to be badly run”.

After the crisis, last spring, the regulator introduced two sets of capital adequacy requirements for energy companies, as it moved to tighten regulation around keeping enough money on their balance sheets.

These included a minimum capital floor that companies must abide by and a capital target that is agreed.

Two of the big energy retailers, Ovo and Octopus, were slammed by regulator Ofgem for metering failures and accused of not immediately meeting the capital target.

Ovo in particular flagged a risk of “material uncertainty” over its ability to continue as a going concern in its annual accounts filing in September.

It was fined £2.37m by Ofgem a year earlier in September 2024 as a result of alleged failings in how it handled customer complaints.

Octopus, which became the largest retail supplier in the UK this year overtaking British Gas with mainly renewable power, told Energy Voice that it is “fully compliant” with Ofgem’s rules.

A spokesperson said the energy company had met the capital floor “by a wide margin” and that, in line with the rules, it had “achieved a clear plan with Ofgem” to meet the capital target over time.

In July, Ofgem fined Octopus for prepayment meter failures, for allegedly failing to provide customers with final bills within six weeks.

Meanwhile, energy retailer Tomato, a challenger company that only formed in 2023 with sustainability at its core, was issued a penalty notice by Ofgem this month after failing to comply with capital buffer rules.

It is reportedly on the brink of collapse after being fined £1.5 million by the regulator after filing a notice of intent to appoint an administrator, alerting the market to concerns of a possible failure.

Centrica boss Chris O’Shea has warned of the potential for another energy crisis if energy companies fail to meet credit tests and subsequently collapse.

“The energy crisis was an unprecedented event – something that happens once in 30 years,” a spokesperson for Octopus said, adding that wholesale prices have since “come down”.

“The wholesale market has since stabilised, so there’s nothing that indicates that the world could find itself in a similar situation any time soon.”

At the parliamentary hearing on costs this month, O’Shea condoned any measure that “requires us to have properly capitalised companies that are run by fit and proper people”, referring to the test used for bank bosses.

Ovo CEO David Buttress and O’Shea are among those bosses to have called for a social energy tariff to help customers pay bills. Meanwhile, Octopus this week unveiled its first ‘zero bill’ micro-grid sustainable housing development.