Mike Crowe at Score, a D2Zero company, discusses the future role of global well integrity.

In the evolving energy landscape, one principle remains constant: well integrity is the foundation of safe and sustainable well operations. From extending the lifespan of assets to protecting people and the environment, ensuring that wells remain secure is central to responsible energy production and the consequences of neglecting it can be severe.

Across decades of industry experience, experts like Mike Crowe, global well integrity manager at engineering technology provider Score, have seen how vital that principle remains. As Mike explains, “Well integrity underpins every part of production, acting as a safeguard against leaks, failures, and costly downtime. Even small issues like a worn seal, a damaged valve, or minor corrosion can escalate quickly if left unchecked.”

In an industry under increasing financial and operational pressure, it’s not uncommon for maintenance or inspection scopes to be reduced or delayed. Budget constraints, tight schedules and production targets can all contribute to integrity work being viewed as something that can “wait.” But this short-term approach carries long-term risks.

The results of compromised well integrity are well known across the industry, from environmental damage and equipment loss to catastrophic incidents with lasting financial and, sometimes, human costs. Investing in preventive integrity management isn’t about increasing spend; it’s about avoiding unplanned downtime, reducing risk, and maintaining confidence in asset performance.

Today, companies like Score are helping operators strengthen control over the full lifecycle of their wells. With more than 40 years of experience in valve and wellhead systems, the company has developed comprehensive integrity management solutions that combine technical expertise, inspection capability and data-driven decision making.

Visibility, traceability and control are key themes. Through digital tools such as Score’s well integrity data management system, delivered in partnership with asset55, operators can now access centralised data, schedule inspections, track equipment performance, and even identify potential failures before they occur. By bringing this information into one easy-to-use platform, the industry can take a major step forward in how it monitors and maintains its assets.

While the sector increasingly embraces automation and digitalisation, experienced professionals like Mike stress that technology should enhance, not replace, human expertise. Artificial intelligence and predictive systems are beginning to support maintenance and risk forecasting, but the complexity of well behaviour means human interpretation remains essential. Every well presents unique conditions and responses, and informed, experienced judgement continues to be a vital part of maintaining integrity.

Another important factor shaping the company’s approach to well integrity is independence. Unlike original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), independent service providers such as Score are not tied to any single product line or technology. This means the focus remains firmly on the operator’s needs, extending asset life, improving reliability, and prioritising safety.

Despite this independence, collaboration within the industry remains strong. Score’s global reputation and technical expertise have fostered close working relationships with OEMs, backed by recognised approvals and shared knowledge. This dual position – independent yet connected – ensures that clients benefit from both flexibility and assurance.

As the energy sector continues to diversify, well integrity is becoming more significant than ever. The shift towards carbon capture, gas storage and geothermal energy introduces new challenges such as higher temperatures and unique corrosion conditions, but the same engineering principles still apply. Containment, safety and long-term reliability remain the cornerstones of success, and the decades of experience built through oil and gas operations are directly transferrable to these new frontiers.

Ultimately, the message from experts like Mike is clear: integrity is not optional. It’s an investment in safety, sustainability, and the future of energy. As new technologies emerge and the global energy mix evolves, delivering reliable well performance means maintaining trust in operations, in the workforce, and in the wider industry.

Score is exhibiting at SPE workshop, The Future of Well Integrity, in Amsterdam on Tuesday 11th and Wednesday 12th November. To connect with them, visit stand 17.

For more information on well integrity management and the latest digital developments, visit Score’s website today.